OWOSSO — The Owosso campus of Baker College recently graduated its second group of Criminal Justice Academy (CJA) students, in partnership with the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District (RESD) and the Owosso Police Department.
The CJA is a program open to RESD Career and Technical Education students, which provides participants exposure to career opportunities available in criminal justice.
At a Nov. 13 graduation, 13 seniors from Corunna, Durand, Perry and Owosso high schools completed the program and earned CJA certificates.
Students enrolled in the program partnership with the RESD also earn Baker College credits while attending the program as part of their high school experience. The credits transfer into the associate or bachelor degrees in criminal justice at Baker College, or any at college or university.
The students met weekly for more than two months with various criminal justice agencies and professionals, participating in interactive classroom training, hands-on experience and instruction from guest lecturers in the field.
“The Criminal Justice Academy is an innovative program that connects our various academic, professional and community resources to students that are interested in and passionate about a future in the criminal justice field,” said Kristina Marshall, Baker College of Owosso social science program director and human services department chair.
The Criminal Justice Academy will be available again to those students who are in the second year of the Baker College/RESD Criminal Justice Program during the 2020-21 school year.
