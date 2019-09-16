DURAND — At the age of 12, Kyle Winslow lost his mother, Kathy, to cancer.
Now 17, in his senior year at Durand High School, Winslow said he’s learned to take nothing for granted.
“It’s another life lesson I’ve been taught,” Winslow said. “Just appreciate what you have around you, not what you’re doing.”
Winslow, a 4.0 GPA student, is the executive board vice president of student council, a member of the Spanish club and an all-conference athlete for the Railroaders in football, basketball and baseball.
The teen is also taking advanced placement courses in calculus and English this year, and has played travel baseball since the fifth grade.
“It’s busy, but it’s worth it,” Winslow said. “All the experiences you get to have, all the trips you’re going to take, even like for travel baseball, going out of state for a tournament, there’s nothing like it.”
Winslow has been a varsity athlete in all three sports since his freshman year. One of the things he’s looking forward to the most this year is committing to play football or baseball at the next level, he said.
“I’ve always thought about doing sports in college, it’s been a goal of mine,” Winslow said. ” So far I’ve gotten a couple of looks, but no offers yet.”
Michigan State University, Saginaw Valley State University, Ferris State University and Mid-Michigan Community College are among the schools Winslow is considering, he said.
Winslow plans to pursue a degree in the medical field, though he added he has yet to decide on a specific career path — he merely wants to lend a helping hand.
“Two, three years ago I was thinking about business…Then I just thought about it, and I was like ‘I really think I could make something out of my life with this (in the medical field),’” Winslow said. “For me, it’s just about helping people. If someone can’t do something, I want to be the one to help them out. It’s the same for school, like if someone doesn’t know how to do a problem or something in class I’ll be the first one to help. They can always come to me.”
Last year, Winslow added assistant coach to his list of obligations, as he worked with kids in Durand’s youth football program alongside varsity head coach Rick Winbigler and teammate Evan Egan.
Winslow said spending the extra hour with kids after varsity practices was well worth it.
“I love seeing it pay off for them, when they finally have something click, that’s pretty fun,” Winslow said.
Outside of school and sports, Winslow said he just likes to relax and spend time with family and friends.
As for what keeps him going throughout his busy schedule, Winslow credits his family’s support.
“My dad has always preached that if you start something, you finish it. That’s just the way I’ve been raised,” Winslow said. “Probably the best advice he’s ever given me is to never not work hard, no matter what you do, whether it’s sports or in the classroom, always work your hardest and it will pay off.”
