Shiawassee Scholars inducted

OWOSSO — A total of 51 eighth-grade students were inducted into the Shiawassee Scholars program March 15 at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center in Owosso.
Shiawassee Scholars are identified in eighth grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the SAT. The Shiawassee Scholars program “seeks to encourage students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years,” a press release said.
Students participate in several programs; these scholars will spend three days on a Big Ten university campus and attend several informational sessions regarding planning for college and career, dual-enrollment options and accelerated academic programs. Shiawassee Scholars also receive a scholarship for a summer camp during their high school career.
The Shiawassee Scholars program began in 1999 and has recognized 1,162 scholars. The Shiawassee Scholars Program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential, the release states. The program is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District.
For more information about Shiawassee Scholars, contact Renee Dotson (989) 743-3471, or dotson@sresd.org.
