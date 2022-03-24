Shiawassee Scholars inducted

The Shiawassee Scholars class of 2026 is pictured here in alphabetical order: Gabriel Aldrich, Colin Bernard, Destinee Buckner, Hazel Burley, Nolan Carr, Payton Chandler, Sarabdil Chauhan, Sean Dammann, Joel DeLorge, Madison Dennis, Joseph DeShone, Elizabeth Dettman, Danica Dwyer, Liam Esch, Reece Eustace, Madeline Frelich, Jacob Greene, Liam Hathaway, Gabrielle Hufnagel, Josiah Johncox, Claire Jones, Ashtyn Lantz, Izabella Latuszek, Mackenzie LeCureux, Harrison Lindberg, Joshua Marble, Boaz Mergos, Cadie Miller, Parker Mockeridge, Emerson Moleski, Brenden Olsen, Autumn Pavlica, Madison Phillips, Rylee Price, Carver Purdy, Laura Rademacher, Zane Rumisek, Sarina Shannon, Laura Sharpe, Owen Skarich, Skylar Stiff, Gracie TerMeer, Chandler Webb, Molly Webster, Sophia Wellman, Alexia Wendling, Landon Wendling, Aidan Wenzlick, Emma Winans, Chase Winegarden and Kira Worthington.

 Courtesy Photo

OWOSSO — A total of 51 eighth-grade students were inducted into the Shiawassee Scholars program March 15 at the Comstock Inn and Conference Center in Owosso.

Shiawassee Scholars are identified in eighth grade by achieving the highest scores in the county on the SAT. The Shiawassee Scholars program “seeks to encourage students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years,” a press release said.

Students participate in several programs; these scholars will spend three days on a Big Ten university campus and attend several informational sessions regarding planning for college and career, dual-enrollment options and accelerated academic programs. Shiawassee Scholars also receive a scholarship for a summer camp during their high school career.

The Shiawassee Scholars program began in 1999 and has recognized 1,162 scholars. The Shiawassee Scholars Program provides resources and support to academically talented high school students to reach their full potential, the release states. The program is a partnership between the Cook Family Foundation and the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District.

For more information about Shiawassee Scholars, contact Renee Dotson (989) 743-3471, or dotson@sresd.org.

