CHESANING — A 0.75-mill sinking fund intended to maintain Chesaning Union Schools’ existing infrastructure, as well as provide additional upgrades throughout the district, was approved by district voters Tuesday, 1,485-1,131.
The five-year millage will generate approximately $244,000 per year for capital improvements and, because a current bond levy is dropping over time, the new millage will not change the district’s current rate of 5.62 mills, according to Superintendent Mike McGough.
The measure was narrowly defeated in a special election Aug. 6, 2019, 590-500, though McGough indicated the conditions that led to the district seeking the proposal still exist.
“We appreciate the support of the community in the passing of the sinking fund,” McGough said via email today. “I believe the difference this time around was that we were more effective in getting our message to the voters. Also, there was a significant amount of grass roots support for the sinking fund, with a very active group of citizens helping to disseminate the information regarding the sinking fund and the importance of providing our students with safe, quality facilities.”
Voters previously approved a 29-year, $28-million bond proposal for the district in 2014, which resulted in a levy of 5.62 mills.
As a result of that bond, the district added an auxiliary gym and built a new athletic complex, and made upgrades to each building, including the renovation of a number of high school classrooms that had not been addressed since the building opened decades ago.
Improvements under the sinking fund will include upgrades to the district’s pool, parking lots, plumbing and mechanical systems, as well as potential lighting, sound and electrical upgrades to the district’s auditorium.
The measure won’t raise district property owners’ millage rate; in fact, the district projects the overall millage rate will decrease to approximately 5.39 mills by the end of the sinking fund in 2024 due to rising property values, McGough said.
