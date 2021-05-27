Perry Public Schools advances bond proposal

PERRY — The Perry Public Schools Board of Education is moving forward with a $9.95-million, 25-year bond proposal, after voting May 17 to authorize Integrated Designs Inc. (IDI) to draft and submit language necessary to place the measure on the November 2021 ballot.
The bond, if approved, would fund the addition of heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria at Perry Elementary School, full roof replacement at Perry middle and high schools, and instructional technology upgrades district-wide.
The bond also would cover the addition of an FFA livestock barn at Perry High School, as well as lighting upgrades to the district’s football stadium and middle school auditorium, among other items.
The proposal, developed by a Strategic Planning Committee comprised of community stakeholders, would not increase the district’s current millage rate, but would extend the current debt levy by about 13 years. Perry’s School Bond Loan Fund (SBLF) participation would extend three years — to 2036 — with an additional 10 years of bond payments after repayment of the SBLF loan.
IDI is in the process of drafting and submitting bond language to the Michigan Department of Treasury for review, with a meeting slated for June 17. If approved, the language will return to the district’s board of education for final approval, likely during the board’s June 21 regular meeting.
“We have stretched things just as far as we can stretch them and it’s time for us to look at some different ways to fund some replacement because what we have found is it’s a little bit of nickle-and-diming us as we are having to pay for regular maintenance,” Superintendent Lori Haven said Wednesday, addressing members of the Strategic Planning Committee.
“We want to keep our fund balance growing,” Haven continued. “We fluctuate between 5 and 6 percent any given year, and a lot of that’s based on our enrollment … A lot of our general fund monies are going to maintenance, repair and replacement. If we are able to pass a zero-increase bond, many of those expenses will be taken away.”
Preliminary discussions regarding the district’s needs began during the 2019-20 school year as community stakeholders gathered with district officials to develop a strategic plan for Perry Public Schools.
Discussing the district’s challenges, opportunities and needs, the committee laid out a number of goals for the future, including: increase student enrollment; ensure facilities are well-maintained and up to date; maintain high-quality curriculum; attract, recruit and retain the best administrators, teachers and support staff; and create/strengthen relationships with parents, teachers and the community.
While school officials are undertaking a number of initiatives in-house to accomplish these goals — adding a preschool room for 2021-22 and increasing marketing initiatives to increase enrollment among them — a district-wide facilities audit identified several maintenance needs.
The district’s current 1-mill sinking fund, approved by voters in May 2018, provides funds for infrastructure, though with rapidly aging facilities, the district is exploring other ways to finance improvements while maintaining a healthy general fund balance.
“When you start talking about trying to repair a roof or you’re trying to repair a boiler, those things are far in excess ...” said Dave Moore, an educational consultant with IDI. “While you could do it with a sinking fund project, you’d have to save up for three, four, five years.
“One of the things that this bond will do for you is it will allow you to identify and address those things right away, not nickle-and-diming here and there. We can get that roof done versus trying to patch it, repair it, (incur) those kinds of costs.”
“(The bond) really would set us up well to be using our general fund dollars differently, which is necessary for us to get above (5 to 6 percent fund balance),” Haven said. “I really would like us to break through into 8 percent, 10 percent fund balance so that we have some wiggle room and some ability to continue to meet students’ needs and staff needs.”
The district last approved a bond in 2011 — $2.99 million for various remodeling and upgrade projects.
It also approved a $15.9 million bond in 2004.
Projects identified in the district’s preliminary bond proposal include:
Perry High school
— Full roof replacement
— Carpet replacement — all classrooms
— Upgrade mechanical software controls for heating
— Replace pumps
— Replace asphalt shingle roof on bus garage
— Addition of furniture/flexible seating for media center
— Addition of FFA livestock barn
— Repave the main parking lot
— Resurface the track
— Replace air conditioning in server room
— Replace boilers
— Instructional technology upgrades
— Purchase instruments, methods books, equipment for music department
— Replace front circle drive
— Replace identified concrete sidewalks
— Replace football field lighting with new LEDs, 40-foot candles
Perry Middle School
— Full roof replacement
— Replace identified concrete sidewalks
— Instructional technology upgrades
— Add furniture/flexible seating for media center
— Replace front circle drive
— Replace auditorium lighting panel, upgrade to LED
— Purchase of classroom piano, sound system
Perry Elementary School
— Replace asphalt shingle roof over art and music rooms
— Replace carpet/tile in all classrooms
— Remove asbestos under floor
— Add furniture/flexible seating for media center
— Replace concrete at approach of NE exterior door
— Repave upper parking lot (NE corner of building)
— Replace EPDM roof
— Add heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria
— Instructional technology upgrades
— Replace identified concrete sidewalks
— Repave daycare parking lot (SW corner of building)
— Purchase two buses
