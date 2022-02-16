BYRON — Taking a break from their regularly scheduled programming of reading, writing and arithmetic, Byron Elementary School students have had the opportunity to get acquainted with some new friends of the field and stream over the past couple of days, taking in a series of wildlife appreciation presentations given by Jim McGrath of the Williamston-based Nature Discovery Center in the school gymnasium.
Special presentations were given individually to each grade level, with McGrath tailoring his content to match his audiences’ vocabularies and attention spans.
McGrath’s visit was the brainchild of Interim Principal Autumn McGuire, who mulled the notion of doing something of this sort to “boost school morale” over winter break — choosing to cash in on the natural synergy of critters and kids after seeing Nature Discovery’s offerings online. It seemed like a suitably energizing choice for what McGuire says is the school’s first special educational assembly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Indeed, students engaged eagerly with McGrath’s extended show-and-tell — which highlighted the biodiversity hidden right under our noses in Michigan — with fresh forests of hands sprouting up every time a question was asked during the fourth-grade presentation Tuesday.
Students were given the opportunity to see, and in some cases handle, three species of garter snake, a cecropia moth (the largest moth native to North America, with wingspans of up to 7 inches) pupa, two of Michigan’s 13 species of native frog and three of its 10 species of native turtle — plus a tiger salamander — while they imbibed McGrath’s environmentalist message.
A lifelong nature-lover despite an upbringing in the concrete jungle of Chicago, McGrath — who holds a degree in wildlife biology from Michigan State University — has spent the past 34 years attempting to educate Michiganders on the wonders all around them, and how those wonders are interconnected and, in many cases, imperiled.
“I would like kids — and really anybody, any age — to become aware of how much diversity of living things are immediately all around us. You don’t have to go to the far reaches of the earth to find interesting wild things. And I want them to be aware of how we are losing that,” McGrath said. “I feel that people who know and recognize natural diversity automatically value it more, so the first thing that anybody can or needs to do is learn about it.”
One of the examples he gave Byron fourth-graders to highlight how seemingly minor human actions can cause significant damage to ecosystems was that of the milkweed plant. Poisonous to humans and many other animals, it is essential to the lifecycle of monarch butterflies, serving as their main larval food source. When it is removed from an ecosystem, so are they.
Fourth-grader Ella Williams gave McGrath’s presentation a solid thumbs-up.
“I thought it was really cool to hear about all the different species of frogs, snakes and salamanders and I would want to go visit his nature center,” she said.
The nature center, which McGrath runs with his wife Carol (and doubles as the couple’s residence) features hands-on exhibits of more than 40 species of reptiles and amphibians native to the mitten state. The couple purchased the land it is on in part due to the presence of two vernal ponds, which in the springtime teem with various ribbits.
The bill for McGrath’s seminar was footed by Burns Township Trustee Bill Bowers, who regularly donates his compensation to such causes.
