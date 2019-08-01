Perry grad joins apprenticeship program

WILLIAMSTON — Jonmarc Johnson, of Perry, was one of the four apprentices Bekum America Corporation signed to its apprenticeship program at a recent signing ceremony.
Johnson will be trained in mechatronics.
“I am excited to have been chosen to join such a great program at Bekum America,” Johnson said in a prepared statement. “The apprenticeship is a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to gain hands-on experience and mentorship.”
Johnson is a graduate of Perry High School. He is studying electricity at Lansing Community College.
“We are excited to welcome Jonmarc to the Bekum America team,” said Steve London, president and chief operating officer. “Our bright, young-minded apprentices contribute greatly to our success and future. We’re proud to have him join the Bekum family.”
The Bekum apprenticeship program works with school districts, career centers, and high schools to identify and recruit students from local districts. Each apprentice must complete 8,000 hours of training and successfully complete approximately 60 credit hours at Lansing Community College, working toward an associate’s degree.
Bekum established its Apprenticeship Program in 1994. In May of 2001, it graduated the two youngest, active journeymen in the United States.
Since the program’s inception, 21 apprentices have graduated from the program and 15 of the graduates are still employed at Bekum. Including the new apprentices, Bekum will have eleven apprentice students in its program.
“Choosing to go through Bekum’s Apprenticeship Program was the best decision I ever made,” said Michael Weiland, a former apprentice and current Bekum employee. “I was able to work, earn a living and study at the same time. It’s been an amazing journey and I graduated debt-free with a secure job offer from Bekum.”
