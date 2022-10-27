OPS to address learning loss during COVID-19

Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle, center, speaks during Wednesday’s Board of Education meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The results are in — school closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have had a detrimental effect on students’ learning.

Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a test thousands of fourth-and eighth-grade students took nationwide earlier in 2022, showed a four-point drop in math scores and a seven-point drop in reading scores from 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.