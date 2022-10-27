OPS to address learning loss during COVID-19

OWOSSO — The results are in — school closures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic have had a detrimental effect on students’ learning.
Data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP), a test thousands of fourth-and eighth-grade students took nationwide earlier in 2022, showed a four-point drop in math scores and a seven-point drop in reading scores from 2019.
Owosso Public Schools is looking to address the problem head-on. At Wednesday’s OPS Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Andrea Tuttle informed the board that the district will seek $112,000 in federal funds to address learning loss, particularly aimed at targeting under-privileged students in the areas of math, reading, writing and science.
The grant application is under Section 98C of Public Act 144 of 2022. On Sept. 15, the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) opened the application window for local education agencies, including public school districts, to apply for federal funds to address learning loss. Section 98c appropriates $52,056,000 in federal funding to address learning loss as part of the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund and part of the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II Fund, according to a memorandum from the MDE.
Information provided by the district spells out how it would allocate the grant money, should its application be accepted. The district would spend $50,000 towards Northwest Evaluation Association (NWEA) assessments to determine learning loss needs over the next two school years; $17,000 towards extended time-targeted tutoring focusing on reading, math and science for all buildings; $25,000 for summer school in 2023; $5,000 for math summer camp for secondary students; $10,000 for alignment of special education resources in mathematics; and $5,000 for math training for ALEKS, an online math program that the district approved in July.
“Traditionally, we have had a robust summer school program and our extended time (tutoring) before and after school. This would provide some additional funds to help support all the ventures we currently have and offer that much more,” said Curriculum Director Steve Brooks.
“In some of the information I saw the students from 2019, one of the last positive years, and over the loss of the pandemic, scores from students went down roughly 3 to 5 percent (statewide), which is an incredibly substantial loss,” said board President Rick Mowen. “I’m very pleased there are summer programs to help students get back and this program will be supplemental to that. We’re doing our very best to work with these kids and get them back up on the right scale and onto the future.”
These allocations are presented in the learning loss application, which must be submitted prior to Nov. 30, per information provided by the district. A formal report must be presented to the MDE by July 14, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.