NEW LOTHROP — All students, staff and visitors will be required to wear face masks inside New Lothrop Jr./Sr. High School beginning today as the building grapples with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
In a letter posted Tuesday, New Lothrop Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume indicated the high school currently has a 5 percent COVID positivity rate, above the 3 percent threshold constituting community spread. All students and staff from seventh to 12th grade will be required to wear masks from today through Feb. 4, he said.
Preschool through sixth-grade students will continue to have the option to wear a mask. Masks aren’t required during lunch, outside or during extra-curricular activities. Masks remain required for everyone on buses.
The district previously instituted a three-week mask mandate at the high school in October amid a similar surge in COVID-19 cases.
“Again, we have come to a point in the school year, where I as the district leader need to make a decision on what is best for our students and staff due the number of positive COVID-19 cases we have in our district,” Berthiaume wrote.
“The ultimate goal is to have our students in school learning face-to-face with our certified staff in a safe and healthy environment,” he continued. “This decision has been made in consultation with Shiawassee County Health Department, the Shiawassee County Regional Education Service District (SRESD), along with our Board of Education.”
Since Jan. 11, New Lothrop has reported 25 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus in the district, the majority among high school students and staff. An additional 191 students are quarantined.
In his letter, Berthiaume said the district is continuing its test to stay program for all elementary students, in which close contact students can wear a mask and if they test negative on a rapid test each day they can attend class.
New Lothrop joins Owosso Public Schools in enacting a mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases locally. Owosso has required masks for all students and staff district-wide since the Thanksgiving holiday break, a measure that’s lowered the district’s positivity rate, according to Curriculum Director Steve Brooks.
Owosso’s mandate runs through Monday.
The district’s board of education will consider whether to extend the mandate during its regularly scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday inside the Washington Campus gymnasium, 645 Alger St.
Middle and high school students at Byron Area Schools are learning remotely this week due to a spike in COVID-19 cases among students. Students will receive online instruction through Friday, according to interim superintendent Jan Amsterburg.
In-person instruction will resume at both buildings Monday, he said.
In its most recent update, the Shiawassee County Health Department reported a record 763 new, confirmed cases of COVID-19 for the seven-day period spanning Jan. 6-12.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 37,114 new, confirmed cases of the virus spanning Thursday and Friday, along with 251 new COVID-related deaths. Statewide data was not updated Monday due to the state holiday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
