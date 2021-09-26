OHS homecoming set this week

OWOSSO — Owosso students will celebrate homecoming Oct. 1 with a home football game against Lake Fenton.
The homecoming parade starts at 5:30 p.m. from Fayette Square. The grand marshal of the parade will be varsity softball coach JoEllen Smith. The state championship softball team will be honored on the field prior to kickoff at 7 p.m.
The homecoming theme is A Night at the Movies.
Spirit week themes include: Monday — Action/Adventure: Pirates vs Cowboys (dress as a pirate or a cowboy); Tuesday — Sci-Fi (dress as your favorite Sci-Fi character); Wednesday — Animation (dress as your favorite animated character); Thursday — Comedy (wear a silly hat or hair-do and class white out shirt); and Friday — Blue and Gold Day (Show your Trojan spirit by wearing your Trojan gear).
A powderpuff football game takes place at 6 p.m. Sept. 28 at Willman Field.
The homecoming dance is from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 2.
