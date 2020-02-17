OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare and the Shiawassee Family YMCA of Owosso are hosting a free glaucoma screening event from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 27 at the Shiawassee Family YMCA, 515 W. Main St.
Memorial Healthcare ophthalmologist Dr. Donna Qahwash and her team are offering the following services:
n Vision checks
n Eye Pressure checks
n Pupil checks
n Confrontation visual field checks
n Visualize the optic nerve and macula checks
No appointment is necessary. For more information, call Becky Dahlke at (989) 729-4856.
