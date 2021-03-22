NEW LOTHROP — Eighteen-year-old Matthew Bishop has already been named New Lothrop High School’s salutatorian for 2021, but his principal sees more honors ahead for the senior.
“Matt is so witty and funny,” New Lothrop High School Principal Kim Kuchar said. “He is very goal-oriented and driven and nothing holds him back from achieving those goals. I am so proud of all Matt has accomplished, and congratulations to him for becoming the class of 2021 salutatorian.”
Being named salutatorian is something that hasn’t quite hit Bishop yet.
“I don’t think it will really sink in until graduation day,” Bishop said. “To get there is a lot of work. You don’t really get as much free time. Since I don’t do sports or practice every day, I get that time. So it’s not terrible. It’s okay.”
Bishop said he’s grateful to friends, classmates, teachers and faculty at New Lothrop for the last four years.
“New Lothrop is special to me, because it is like one big, loyal family. I have made some pretty awesome friends that are all great,” Bishop said.
Bishop, who carries a 4.0583 GPA, has narrowed his college choices down to three: the University of Michigan, Northwood University, or Western Michigan University.
“My hope is to work in the sports industry or be some sort of business/finance guru,” Bishop said.
With business as a potential career, it’s not surprising Bishop’s favorite subject is math, because it “comes fairly easy” to him. He also enjoys industrial arts because his teacher John Long is “pretty awesome.”
Bishop also said other favorite teachers are Barbara Andres, whom he had for language/composition, and Kenna Bemis, whose Spanish classes he took during his freshman and sophomore years.
Bishop is the vice president for the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council and volunteers at St. Michael Catholic Church and for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. Bishop has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, leading to his interest in the MDA.
Bishop’s hobbies also include sports, video games, hunting and fishing, reading, and hanging out with his friends.
Bishop said he enjoys reading non-fiction sports memoirs and autobiographies. The teen recently read a book by James Connor, who played in the NFL and who later was diagnosed with cancer and underwent chemotherapy.
“He talks about some of his experiences,” Bishop said. “I think it was a great book.”
His favorite movies are the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy — comedies about a group of female a capella singers — and anything Marvel or Star Wars-related. His favorite Jedi is “Luke Skywalker, obviously,” but he also likes the character Ahsoka Tano.
Bishop’s parents are Colleen and Tom Bishop; he has one sister, Emma, who is a freshman at New Lothrop.
