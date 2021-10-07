OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Education Service District and Cook Family Foundation are inviting eighth-graders to take the SAT with the opportunity to become a Shiawassee Scholar.
Learn all about SAT testing, Shiawassee Scholars and how to register for the SAT test, which takes place Dec. 4 at Owosso Middle School, 765 E. North St., by visiting sresd.org, Career and College, SAT Info.
The SAT test to qualify for Shiawassee Scholars must be taken on or before Dec. 4.
The top 50 eighth-grade students in the county who achieve at the highest level as determined by their scores on the SAT will be invited to become Shiawassee Scholars. The program recognizes academically talented students early and seeks to encourage these students to continue to pursue academically challenging activities during their high school years.
If you have any additional questions, join in on a Q&A Zoom at 7 p.m. Monday. The Zoom invite and all of the above mentioned documents and video can be found at sresd.org, Career and College, SAT Info.
