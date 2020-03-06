Area SVSU students take part in spring break volunteer program

UNIVERSITY CENTER — Sixty Saginaw Valley State University students recently spent spring break week providing support and goodwill to in-need communities across the nation.
SVSU’s Alternative Breaks program organized six groups — with 10 students participating in each — that began traveling when spring break week kicked off Saturday.
Alternative Breaks is a student-run organization that has organized volunteer efforts during breaks in SVSU’s academic schedule — including the winter break — since 2004.
Karah Brown, an Elsie resident, was among the SVSU students participating in the effort.
In St. Louis, students assisted LifeWise STL, a nonprofit that helps in-need individuals and families prosper financially by addressing systemic barriers in society such as racism.
Brown is a professional accountancy major.
Katie Nixon, an Owosso resident, was among the SVSU students participating as well by supporting women both recovering from drug addiction and suffering from mental health disorders at the Nashville organization known as Mending Hearts Inc.
Nixon is an exercise science major.
Madisyn Jonas, a Laingsburg resident, also worked at Mending Hearts Inc. Jonas is a secondary education major.
Rhys Morris, an Owosso resident, joined the effort to eliminate substandard housing and provide shelter for the homeless with the nonprofit known as Sussex County Habitat for Humanity in Georgetown, Delaware. Morris is a criminal justice major.
