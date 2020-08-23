OWOSSO — Baker College of Owosso representatives this week announced plans to return to school with a mix of online and in-person instruction.
The fall semester starts Monday throughout the university’s statewide system with various protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of students and staff, officials said.
“Baker College is taking a measured and phased approach to its return-to-campus plan, starting with the fall 2020 semester,” officials said in a press release Wednesday.
“With an abundance of caution, and following the governor’s executive orders, recommendations from local health department officials and CDC guidelines, it has been decided that Baker College will not invite the full student population to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester,” said Jacqui Spicer, chief operating officer and member of Baker’s pandemic response team.
Baker will offer three instructional delivery methods: In-person, lab-based courses offered at a campus location utilizing certain rooms and equipment; virtual, lecture-based courses that will be delivered at the same regularly scheduled time as the intended campus-based class; and traditional online classes offered in an eight-week session format.
The semester is scheduled to end Dec. 13, but the in-person, on-campus lab classes will transition to virtual instruction after Nov. 25. All online courses and virtual classes offered at scheduled class times will continue as normal for the full semester.
In Owosso, officials said the dorms on campus did not close down during the pandemic and some students have remained in the dorms throughout.
“Students have lived on campus in a safe and productive environment and will continue to have access to student housing throughout the fall semester, unless new direction and recommendations come from the governor’s office, the CDC and other local health officials,” Spicer said via email.
Students, employees and all visitors will be required to wear masks at all times in public spaces while on campus or while using affiliated college grounds.
The college also noted the Auto/Diesel Institute on South M-52 will operate as other lab courses.
“Lab courses will be offered on-ground with enhanced health and safety protocols put in place, including masks, enhanced cleaning procedures and small class sizes with social distancing. Select lecture courses will be offered online,” Spicer said.
“Lab classes will be condensed so they will wrap up before Thanksgiving break, leaving only online classes for the remainder of the semester,” she concluded.
