MORRICE — Morrice Elementary School unveiled its newly renovated library Wednesday, inviting students, parents and staff to tour the space while honoring the first-grade class that made it all possible.
Families gathered inside the school building’s lobby shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday, waiting anxiously to view the full-scale remodel, which features new shelving and furniture, the addition of new books and an overall reorganization of the space that provides books for all students in the building, preschool through sixth grade.
The renovation was initiated by Trish Baggett’s 2019-20 first-grade students, who secured $7,500 for the library by winning the annual Red Wings for Reading contest, organized by former Red Wing and Michigan State University alumnus Justin Abdelkader.
The greater Morrice community contributed an additional $4,600, in part through a separate, community-inspired mural outside of the library — a fundraising initiative sparked by Baggett and a few teaching colleagues as a means to address the library’s substantial needs.
“With the year that we went through last year with COVID, with everything, to be able to give (the students) something like this the first day of school when they first walk in … There’s something about it I’ll never forget,” Baggett said moments after Wednesday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, performed by her 2019-20 first-grade students.
The support of the community, pushing the project beyond the $10,000 mark, allowing for additional upgrades, still leaves Baggett in awe.
“There aren’t any words of thanks, thank you is not strong enough,” she said. “This is what I love about Morrice. They value education, they value their children, they value our school and you don’t find that everywhere. That is not something you get everywhere.”
An avid Red Wings fan, Baggett learned of the annual Red Wings for Reading contest through a friend. She applied to join the contest at previous school districts, but failed to gain acceptance. The Red Wings require teachers to submit an essay on behalf of their classroom, with 100 applicants receiving the go-ahead to participate.
Baggett submitted an essay and gained approval for her Morrice students to join the contest in November 2019. On Jan. 1, 2020, students began reading.
A number of special guests, including Morrice Police Chief Matt Balsley and board of education President Randy Farrow, took time to read to students, with time spent counting toward the classroom’s running total for the month.
Baggett’s students combined to read for 85,386 minutes during the month of January 2020, completing 6,024 books to win the contest.
Winnings initially included a class trip to a Red Wings practice, tickets for each student and a guest to attend a Red Wings home game at Little Caesars Arena in March 2020 and $5,000 toward a library makeover at the school.
The coronavirus altered those plans, with the Red Wings organization increasing its library contribution to $7,500 as a consolation.
A corner of the renovated library now honors the students’ achievements, with each student’s favorite book on display — their first-grade picture inside, along with a special message from Baggett.
The books will remain in the library so that those first-grade students “will forever know what they did and the difference that they’ve made,” Baggett said. A picture combining the logos of the Morrice Orioles and Detroit Red Wings hangs nearby as another form of recognition.
Baggett and a number of her colleagues, sixth-grade teacher Victoria Agne among them, worked throughout this summer to reinvigorate the space, painting the walls, reorganizing the library’s catalogue and putting together a community book swap to get literature in the hands of students.
“This is what Morrice does. Something needed to be done so we show up,” sixth-grade teacher Victoria Agne said during a brief break from painting in June. “It’s for the kids, it’s going to make them want to read more.
“Anything for our kids, that’s really what it’s about. That’s why we’re here.”
High school art teacher Kari Brown, meanwhile, helped bring the community-inspired mural — featuring trees, leaves, grass, flowers and birds — to life on a wall outside the library.
“I think that we all could use a little bit of love and creativity, so when the kids come back they’re going to have a new space in there, they’re going to have this (mural) in their hallway to brighten things up and I think it’s a great way to say ‘Welcome back,’” Brown said in June.
Given the mural’s immediate proximity to the library and cafeteria, students will be sure to pass by it each day, she said.
“We have students we haven’t seen in over a year (due to the pandemic) and so they’re going to be coming back and there’s a lot of feelings involved in that, you know, especially when you’re a little kid and you haven’t been there. It’ll be great (for them) to be able to see this.”
Baggett repeatedly describes the library project as the “most amazing thing” she’s been involved with. While not one to dwell on her own role in the matter, she’s the first to put the spotlight on her former students. She hopes future generations draw inspiration from her 2019-20 first grade class.
“I want (students) to look at that class and realize, if these kids at 6 and 7 years old can build a library, that they can build something too. … They can make a difference and they can do amazing things.
“That’s what I want for any student that walks through these doors: To know that they can do anything they put their minds to, no matter how old they are.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.