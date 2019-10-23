CORUNNA — Corunna High School is hosting a Veterans Day assembly to honor area veterans Nov. 11.
Interested veterans are encouraged to contact Principal Barry Thomas at (989) 743-3441 for more information.
Members of the Corunna VFW and other veterans are invited to cider/coffee and doughnuts from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. An assembly in the gym starts at 10:20 a.m.
A color guard will present the flag with the high school band opening the assembly. Thomas and teacher Steve Herrick will speak, there will be a video presentation as well as other remarks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.