DURAND — Three incumbents — Jake Zdunic, Paul Mayers and Cari Shephard — are seeking re-election to the Durand Area Schools Board of Education.
Newcomer John Dennis also is on the ballot. There are three seats up for election Tuesday.
Shephard, 42, of Vernon Township, graduated from Durand High School in 1994 and is currently the vice president of the board. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan-Flint in education and has a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.
After six years on the board, Shephard obtained a Level 2 award of merit through the Michigan Association of School Boards (MASB).
“If I’m re-elected, I will work together with the board to improve the safety of our schools and to strengthen our curriculum,” Shephard said. “It’s important to me that our schools remain a safe place where students learn and feel accepted.”
Shephard is married to Sean and they have two children.
Dennis, 40, is an IT architect with Diplomat Pharmacy. He holds a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Kettering University in Flint.
“I’ve experienced the impact that great teachers can have on students,” Dennis said. “I want to support those great educators, giving them what they need to educate and inspire our students.”
Dennis lives in Venice Township with his wife, Jen, and two children.
Mayers and Zdunic did not respond to requests for information.
Mayers was first elected to the board in 2010. He is a Lake Fenton High School graduate with a bachelor’s degree in religious sociology and psychology from Concordia University Ann Arbor.
More about John Dennis here:
https://facebook.com/DennisForDurand
