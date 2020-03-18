OWOSSO — As a result of new guidance from the Center for Disease Control and the Michigan Department of Health, Baker College is suspending on-campus lab courses.
To the extent possible, lab courses will continue online, the school said in a press release. However, there may be specific lab activities that will need to be made up at a later date. Details regarding the transition will be communicated directly to students by faculty within their Canvas course.
Although campus-based courses have migrated to online instruction, the college remains open. Clinical and internship courses will continue based on the organization’s availability. Contact faculty with questions or concerns. Additionally, residence halls remain open for students as needed.
