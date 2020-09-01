LAINGSBURG — Over the weekend, a Laingsburg Middle School student was diagnosed with COVID-19, and may have had “close contact” with one class of other students before staying home for the second part of last week.
Laingsburg Community Schools officials informed district families of the positive test Sunday. The student was not identified, officials said, to protect their privacy.
“We’ve been in communication with both the Clinton County (Mid-Michigan District) Health Department and the Shiawassee County Health Department throughout the day (Monday),” Superintendent Matt Shastal said. “I think it is important to communicate that we have reason to believe that the student did not contract the virus while attending school and that our strict safety protocols that we have in place will help prevent the spread of the virus to other students or staff members.”
Shiawassee County’s COVID-19 case numbers have been surging upward in recent weeks. As of this morning, the Michigan COVID-19 dashboard website reports 394 confirmed cases in the county, up from 378 Wednesday. The county has added 84 cases since Aug. 1.
Statewide, there are now 102,468 cases with 72,580 recovered and 6,480 dead.
This is the second instance of a single positive test at Laingsburg; the first reported a week ago was a high school student. Corunna, Durand and Perry all also have reported positive tests among either students or staff.
According to an email sent to families in the Laingsburg district Sunday, “(The district) recently became aware of a student in our middle school that tested positive for COVID-19. We found out late Saturday evening, Aug. 29, that the test came back positive.
“This student was not in school on Thursday, Aug. 27, or Friday, Aug. 28. With that said, some students may have been in “close contact” with this student during one class period on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in which case we will be in contact with those families within 15 minutes of this email,” the notifiction said.
Shastal’s email said the district is responsible for informing all staff and students who are considered “close contacts” by the CDC guidelines.
“However, we feel that it is important to notify all families in our district in an abundance of caution,” the email said.
A close contact typically is someone being within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes.
Shastal said the latest infected student does not ride district-provided transportation.
“If you are required to quarantine because of an exposure, Shiawassee County Health Department (SCHD) and/or Clinton County Health Department (CCHD) will contact you,” the email stated. “If your child does not qualify as a close contact, you will not hear from the SCHD or CCHD.”
