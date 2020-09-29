OWOSSO — Widespread concerns over Owosso Public Schools’ COVID-19 learning plan sparked a lengthy discussion during Monday’s board of education meeting, with Superintendent Andrea Tuttle reaffirming her willingness to listen to any plan brought before her, so long as it takes all aspects of the district into account.
Owosso Public Schools welcomed back students and families with an in-person, hybrid option and a fully online learning option Sept. 8. Both learning formats are led by Owosso teachers, an undertaking that has prompted several Owosso teachers, and parents, to call for change.
The issue was brought to the forefront Monday evening after Board President Rick Mowen requested that the monthly review/reaffirmation of the district’s COVID-19 learning plan, a state requirement, be removed from the “For Action” portion of the agenda and instead be placed in the “For Information” section. Board members voted 5-1 in support of Mowen’s request, with Trustee Olga Quick dissenting.
“I’m concerned about moving this to ‘For Information,’” Quick said during Monday’s meeting. “We as a governing board of Owosso Public Schools should have more input relative to this plan. It’s scheduled for review every 30 days as required by the governor’s office, so I suspect it’s as such that we as a board should be reviewing it and having further discussion.”
In a district-wide survey conducted in July, nearly three-quarters of Owosso families (72 percent) expressed a desire for some form of in-person instruction this fall, while 28 percent of families said they preferred a fully online model.
To accommodate both groups, the OPS Board of Education voted 5-1 Aug. 10 to approve the district’s COVID-19 learning plan, which features an in-person, hybrid format — students participate in a shortened school day with follow-up online assignments at home — and a fully online format, both led by Owosso teachers.
Juggling both in-person and fully online students has been a challenge so far, Owosso High School English teacher Jackie Burzmor said during the public comment portion of Monday’s meeting, adding she and many of her colleagues are at a breaking point.
“There’s a learning curve for all of us and your staff members feel like they are drowning,” Burzmor said. “Some teachers are working 12 to 14 hour days and also spending their entire weekends devoted to making videos, trying to keep up with contacts for online students, grading completely in Google Classroom, then putting it into Powerschool (and so on).
“We’re doing our best and we’re learning and improving as we go, but we are also still very scared, overwhelmed and stressed.”
Ann Hall, an Owosso resident with two children enrolled in the district, also acknowledged the burden placed upon the district’s teaching staff. Had she known teachers were going to be required to teach to both in-person students as well as those at home, she would not have enrolled her children in fully online learning, she said.
“I was under the impression that you would have a teacher for each grade level, maybe one teacher in the whole district could do all of fourth grade (for the online students) so that the rest of the teachers would have the time and energy to devote to the children in front of them,” Hall said. “This is so backwards. You are not serving anybody, you are burning out your teachers, you are frustrating your parents, you are turning your students against school … This cannot continue. There has got to be a better way.”
Quick, a vocal advocate for Owosso students and staff throughout the pandemic, said she’s been routinely checking in with staff members to see how face-to-face and online learning is going. She requested that the district explore the idea of implementing a handful of virtual learning days where all students learn from home, similar to Durand Area Schools and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools.
“You can’t kind of take one thing from one district and one thing from another,” Tuttle responded. “I know that when we started talking about this plan, there was a grave concern, particularly from our elementary teachers, that they wanted to meet with their kids daily, in some fashion or form. I think that the parents asked for that as well … I’m trying to balance the needs of our staff, as well as the needs of our community, and of our students and of our families.”
Tuttle further acknowledged the thoughts of parents and staff, maintaining that while this is the first she’s heard of Burzmor’s concerns, she is willing to listen and help develop a collaborative solution. Tuttle added she has routinely been in talks with the district’s teacher’s union, which plans to present a revised plan to her in the coming weeks.
“I recognize that we have shorter days, but it would appear that there has to be a better way or a different way (to do things),” Quick continued. “I know we’re not going to get everybody everything they need, I recognize that, but it seems like there’s a way to do it better.”
“Then tell me what that way is,” Tuttle responded. “What are parents supposed to do during that day that their kids are all virtual? Some of our kids, as indicated, don’t have internet access, and we don’t have devices for every kid at the elementary level. We thought about it, actually doing that, but there are definitely consequences associated with that.
“I am not void of listening to alternative plans,” Tuttle continued. “We put a plan out there and we’ve received lots of compliments on that plan as well, from teachers and students and parents alike. There is not a perfect plan. If someone had it, we’d all be following it. We’re all doing different things, but to insinuate that a different district is doing it better because they have a day off, we have a lot of different things in our district as well … If you can come up with a comprehensive plan that takes into consideration transportation, food service, internet accessibility, daycare needs and so forth, please present it. But we cannot take one piece from one district and one piece from another and try to put these things together.”
Quick clarified that she wasn’t saying any particular district is doing things better than another, rather she’d just like the opportunity to explore and discuss different options relative to the district’s COVID-19 learning plan. Moving the review to the “For Information” section of the agenda, she said, made it seem as though there was no opportunity for dialogue.
“I’m following what the law said, that the plan needed to be approved by the (Shiawassee) RESD and reaffirmed every 30 days,” Tuttle said. “In the end I have to make decisions and the decisions, you’re right, aren’t going to be good for everyone. And for people to say that they’re not supported when we provided so much training this summer that a lot of people didn’t take advantage of, the technology training, it’s frustrating.
“I will always do things that are best for kids, even though I will have our staff at heart as well. I’m not void of listening to other ideas, but it needs to be a comprehensive plan.”
In response to Hall’s concerns, Tuttle said the district is working toward having “online only” teachers at the elementary level, though it will ultimately hinge upon whether or not the district can find teachers for those positions amid the current teacher shortage.
During board comments, Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky thanked Tuttle for her efforts.
“I don’t think anybody probably knows how many emails, text messages and phone calls she screens a day,” Ochodnicky said. “Whether we agree or disagree on things, I would like to think that we all agree she is an amazing leader at this time, an unprecedented time with so much that is going on in our district and in our community.”
Secretary Marlene Webster, acknowledging the concerns among the public, stressed the importance of following the proper channels of communication.
“I think it’s really important that we continue to allow that chain of command to happen and to stay in our lane as board members,” Webster said. “If teachers have concerns they should be taking them to their administrators, then they reach Dr. Tuttle and then they reach us. That’s how it should happen.”
Quick, in her closing remarks, reaffirmed that she’s not trying to undermine or override Tuttle’s work, rather she just wants to help the district in any way possible.
“I do respect Andrea, I think she has been a fine leader,” Quick said. “I (just) want to be a part of that discussion, I want to help. I’m not sure how to help or what to do to help, but I want to be a part of that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.