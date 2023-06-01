OHS staffer wins Crest Marine boat in CTE raffle fundraiser

OWOSSO — Local pontoon manufacturer Crest Marine has been partnering with Owosso Public Schools on a fundraiser for the district’s career and technical education (CTE) programs since 2018.
It’s a fairly straightforward operation. They raffle off a boat.
This year 409 tickets were sold at $100 a pop, which adds up to $40,900 for hands-on education.
Dawn Horak has been in the thick of this fundraiser each year, both buying and selling tickets. This year, as it turned out, was her year.
Horak, a steady presence in Owosso High School’s main office, was presented with the keys to the raffle’s grand prize in front of the school on Wednesday.
There were no surprises as she took possession of the pontoon, but she had been shocked to learn that she had won the raffle when the drawing was held on May 23.
Unable to attend the drawing in person, Horak received a call from a colleague informing her the good news.
“It was just total shock and excitement. I couldn’t believe it. You just don’t ever think about it,” she said.
“I’ve been selling (tickets) in the main office since we’ve had this program, and you just buy the ticket because it’s for a good cause for the kids and that program’s awesome,” she went on. “(Crest Marine) is doing great things for that CTE program, so it’s a great thing and that’s originally why I bought the ticket.”
OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said she was especially excited to see one of the district’s own win the pontoon.
“I always hope that it’s someone from Owosso local — although we do sell tickets all over and people are interested, and we’re incredibly grateful for everyone for paying — but in the end, I love that it’s an Owosso winner and specifically one of our own team members (Dawn Horak). She’s so deserving, and it’s always great to see one of our team members win,” Tuttle said.
Representatives from Crest Marine were on hand in front of OHS on Wednesday for the pontoon’s unveiling.
“We’ve been here based in Owosso since 1957, and we have a long standing tradition with the local community. For six years in a row now, we’ve partnered with OHS and their CTE programs to provide a pontoon to benefit directly to that program,” said Kaitlin Riley, marketing coordinator at Crest Marine. “For us, it’s giving back to the community because the community’s feeding our organization — whether it’s through labor or boat purchases — we’re just excited to focus on the kids that are possibly going into these production careers.”
Tuttle called the fundraiser an “incredible opportunity” for the district’s CTE program.
“We believe in opportunities for our kids. The CTE program has grown over the past decade or so. To have this amount of money put in to our CTE to provide opportunities to kids, whether it’s equipment, the opportunities to go places — it’s just an astonishing opportunity for our district because of Crest Marine. Crest Marine has been a great partner for our kids, and we’re incredibly appreciative of that,” she said.
Horak’s son, Thomas Horak, a 2015 OHS graduate, was in attendance Wednesday as the pontoon was unveiled. Dawn and Thomas Horak both said they haven’t figured out exactly how the pontoon will be put to use.
“We don’t know yet. We are super excited and it’s beautiful,” Dawn Horak said.
“At this point, we’re still just trying to fill in family members about stuff and trying to tell everyone. We’re excited (Dawn’s) our captain,” Thomas Horak said.
