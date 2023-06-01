OHS staffer wins Crest Marine boat in CTE raffle fundraiser

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew BartowDawn Horak sits in the pilot’s seat of a Crest Marine pontoon in front of Owosso High School, surrounded by district staff and family members on Wednesday. Horak won the boat in a raffle partnering Owosso-based business Crest Marine with the Owosso Public Schools district in a fundraiser for the district’s career and technical education program.

OWOSSO — Local pontoon manufacturer Crest Marine has been partnering with Owosso Public Schools on a fundraiser for the district’s career and technical education (CTE) programs since 2018.

It’s a fairly straightforward operation. They raffle off a boat.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.