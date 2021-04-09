ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie Area Schools is suspending in-person instruction, effective immediately, citing a surge in local coronavirus numbers.
“The number of positive cases and close contact quarantine students is approaching seven and a half percent of our district population,” Superintendent Ryan Cunningham wrote in a district-wide memo Thursday. “The administration, with support from the health department, feels that a pause is necessary to allow time for this surge to pass.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Thursday said the state has seen 723,297 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, along with 16,400 coronavirus-related deaths.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services today said Shiawassee County has reported 4,484 cases of the disease and 85 deaths. The number of new cases is up 335 from the previous week — the largest one-week increase since December.
Clinton County’s case numbers are also on the rise, with MDHHS reporting 5,211 confirmed cases as of Thursday, up 138 from a week ago.
Ovid-Elsie’s mandated closure across all district buildings will run through April 16, with students tentatively returning for in-person instruction April 19.
All students will participate in online learning for the duration of the closure, Cunningham said.
“During this time, the administration and the board of education will work with the health department to determine whether a safe return may occur or if a more prolonged closure may be necessary,” Cunningham said.
“We intend to continue with spring sports (during the building closures),” he added. “With our weekly antigen testing and safety protocols, we can still offer our students some sense of normalcy during this difficult time.”
Lunches will be available for pickup at from 11 a.m. to noon today, as well as from 11 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday next week, at Leonard and E.E. Knight elementaries.
