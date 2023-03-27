BYRON — Senior Kelsea Strzelecki-Davis carries an impressive 4.018 grade point average, and plans to pursue a career in the veterinary field.
“I’ll never forget all four years,” Strzelecki-Davis said of her time at Byron High School, which has seen the senior play softball, volleyball, and participated in FFA. She coached sixth grade softball, and is also president of National Honor Society and was on Student Council, so she certainly has a full plate.
“Right now, I’m taking dual-enrollment at U-M Flint,” she said, and will have a head start when she enrolls at MSU in the fall. She plans to major in pre-vet and minor in business, then attend MSU’s vet school. “I’ve always loved animals, ever since I was a little kid.”
Her parents are Tonya and Daryl Strzelecki, and is the oldest of five children — Kaelyn, Kali, Kyla and Keaton.
The senior credits her mom for much of her success, saying “she’s always been there for me, pushed me her hardest.”
Strzelecki-Davis’ favorite books are “Ugly Love,” and her favorite movies are “The Cat in the Hat” and “The Hunger Games.” She doesn’t really play video games, but sometimes plays “Mario Kart” with her siblings.
Her favorite teacher is Olivia Lake-LoFiego, now Byron principal, whom Strzelecki-Davis had for two years of French.
“I had the pleasure of being Kelsea’s Physical Science, French 1 & 2 teacher,” Lake LoFiego said. “In my 23 of teaching, there have been less than five students that could rival her sheer brilliance and wit. She’s a natural leader and a gifted student. She was an absolute joy to have in class. I’m excited to watch her future unfold.”
Strzelecki-Davis said that being on homecoming court last year is her favorite memory of high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.