BYRON — Senior Kelsea Strzelecki-Davis carries an impressive 4.018 grade point average, and plans to pursue a career in the veterinary field.

“I’ll never forget all four years,” Strzelecki-Davis said of her time at Byron High School, which has seen the senior play softball, volleyball, and participated in FFA. She coached sixth grade softball, and is also president of National Honor Society and was on Student Council, so she certainly has a full plate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.