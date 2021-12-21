Byron hires interim superintendent

BYRON — Byron Area Schools Board of Education members unanimously approved a contract with Jan Amsterburg for interim superintendent services Monday, a measure intended to “buy time” while the district searches for a more permanent solution for its superintendency.
Superintendent Bob Cassiday, who was hired less than a year ago, resigned earlier this month amid allegations of poor performance, citing a desire to “pursue other opportunities in education.” He was hired by Byron in December 2020 after a three-year stint at Springport Public Schools.
Cassiday was placed on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave Nov. 15 while the board investigated allegations concerning “unsatisfactory performance,” according to a Dec. 3 letter signed by board members. There were no unprofessional conduct or abuse allegations, according to the letter.
Board members explored different options related to the superintendent search process Monday with Charlie Andrews of the Michigan Leadership Inistitute. The board will conduct a work session at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 to outline the parameters of the upcoming search.
“We’re going to be taking our time and having Mr. Amsterburg is going to hopefully buy us that time, you know, we can really do a good search and get the right fit,” board Treasurer Jeff Vandemark said Monday.
Vandemark declined to go into specifics when asked about the allegations surrounding Cassiday, saying only that “no staff member or student were mistreated,” and “we wish him the best, just things didn’t work out.”
Amsterburg previously served as the superintendent of Durand Area Schools (2000-07) and the Gratiot-Isabella Regional Education Service District (RESD). He’s also the husband of retired Byron teacher Carol Amsterburg.
Amsterburg will take over for Shiawassee RESD Superintendent Dave Schulte, who’s served as Byron’s acting superintendent since Cassiday’s departure.
“(Jan) brings a wealth of experience, has served as an interim in the past, and is very excited to help move the district forward,” Schulte said.
Amsterburg, attending Monday’s meeting remotely via video conference, said he’s excited to get started in Byron.
“Byron’s a good district and I look forward to getting to meet you folks,” he said.
Byron will also undergo an administrative shift at the elementary level to begin 2022. Autumn McGuire will take over as acting elementary principal Jan. 3 following the departure of interim elementary principal Mike Vanderlip, according to Schulte.
Vanderlip, a former athletic director for the district, took over as interim elementary principal Nov. 8 following the departure of Hattie Rainer, who joined the district as elementary principal in August.
“We have begun to review the resumes of the many applicants for the principal position we have received over the last two weeks, and plan to have a recommendation for consideration in January,” Schulte said.
