SHIAWASSEE AREA — Less than 24 hours after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered the closure of all public and private schools through April 5 amid the coronavirus outbreak, Corunna Public Schools Food Service Director Erin Levi was hard at work with her staff developing a plan to provide free breakfast and lunch to students.
On Monday, Levi rolled out the initiative, serving approximately 309 meals to students in the first day.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” Levi said, “providing something right now in this time of uncertainty and hardship.”
Chesaning Union Schools, Durand Area Schools, New Lothrop Area Public Schools, Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, Owosso Public Schools and Perry Public Schools are also offering free meals to students during the closure, and in Chesaning, the bulk of the meals are being delivered right to students’ doorsteps.
Area schools are closed at least until April 6 under an executive order signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Some districts that have spring break that week will be closed until April 13. Depending upon the severity of the coronavirus pandemic, schools may be closed longer.
At Corunna, food service staff are offering free breakfast and lunch to students 18 and under from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each week day through March 27. According to Levi, meals will be available for pickup at the Corunna High School student dropoff zone.
Meals are also being delivered via bus to Nellie Reed Elementary (10:30 to 11 a.m.), The Z Hall (10:45 to 11:15 a.m.), Walnut Acres Apartments (11:30 a.m. to noon) and Lennon Greens Estates (11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.) Monday through Friday, through March 27.
“I think we’re trending really well, the word is getting out in the community. And it’s open to anyone — it’s not just for people on the free and reduced plan, this is open to anyone to take advantage of,” Levi said, noting several meals have already been provided to young children not yet enrolled in school.
In Chesaning, Superintendent Mike McGough said the district is busing food to where students are.
“We used buses because our district is so large geographically, and many of our students would not be able to make it into a school or to a satellite location,” McGough said. “We felt this was the best way to ensure kids received meals.”
The district is using its normal pick-up bus routes to distribute food, McGough said, dropping off two meals (breakfast and lunch) once daily. Drop-off students and school-of-choice students can be added to the distribution route by calling any district building, including the high school at (989) 845-2040.
In addition, meals are available for pickup at each of Chesaning’s three school buildings, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday during the closure.
“Our support staff has done a phenomenal job in taking on this huge task,” McGough said. “(Through Tuesday), we have provided 2,690 meals to students.”
Ovid-Elsie Area Schools began offering free breakfast and lunch to students Tuesday, with food available for pickup at E.E. Knight and Leonard elementaries from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. each week day through March 27.
The meals are available for any Ovid-Elsie student, regardless of age, according to Superintendent Ryan Cunningham. About 120 meals were served Tuesday, he added.
“I feel it is important to do things like this when we are in an unprecedented time,” Cunningham said. “Every little bit helps, and if we can take some of the burden off parents and kids who depend on school for meals, that is all we’re trying to accomplish.”
