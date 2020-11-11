Morrice won’t seek full-time superintendent

MORRICE — Morrice Area Schools recently announced it no longer is seeking a full-time superintendent to replace Michael Dewey, who is retiring in December.
The district had been seeking a full-time district leader to replace Dewey in what currently is a part-time position. The district has not had a full-time superintendent since 2012.
“In considering our updated financial projections through June 2022,” school board President Randy Farrow said in a letter posted online, “the board feels it is not financially prudent to continue pursuing a full-time superintendent at this time.”
Farrow, in the Oct. 26 letter, pointed to recent student counts and state funding as having “considerable impact” on the decision.
Farrow said the board will continue working with the Michigan Association of School Administrators to consider candidates for an interim position.
“Typically, these candidates bring a wealth of experience, and would be able to continue to development of our principals while effectively managing the district,” he said.
Dewey was unanimously appointed as Morrice’s superintendent in August 2018, replacing Scott Williams, who left earlier that summer.
After teaching in Morrice to start his career, Dewey went on to Bath as a high school principal and superintendent. He was then a superintendent for Chesaning Union Schools for nine years and Bay Arenac Intermediate School District superintendent for 10 years.
In 2012, Dewey retired and became the executive director of United Way in Bay County. After a stint with Midland’s United Way, Dewey became the executive director of United Way of Shiawassee County. After a year, United Way of Genesee County took over the Shiawassee County branch. Dewey announced he will leave Morrice Dec. 31.
In September, the Morrice school board announced plans for its search with the intention of selecting a replacement this month and having a new leader on board Jan. 1.
