A “Cozy” Winter Reading Program for adults will be held during the month of February at the Community District Library branches.
For each book that is read, visit your local CDL branch and pick up a scratch ticket for a chance to win one of several prizes.
A limit of four tickets is available to library card holders. Participants can sign up online at mycdl.beanstack.org to get started, or stop in to any library branch. For more information visit mycdl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.