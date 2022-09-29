OPS board approves learning program

Owosso Public Schools Superintendent Andrea Tuttle speaks during Wednesday's Board of Education meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve Navigate 360, a virtual program providing lessons and resources addressing mental health needs in the district, including those of students, staff and families; along with a behavioral intervention program.

All board members except Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky voted for the program, which has about 2,500 lessons lasting 20 minutes each. The lessons are free to the district, minus the behavioral intervention part, which will cost OPS $3,450, per district information. Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said at the board’s Aug. 24 meeting the district will focus on 38 lessons and pick 30 that will be delivered to students on Wednesdays.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.