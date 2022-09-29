OPS board approves learning program

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted Wednesday to approve Navigate 360, a virtual program providing lessons and resources addressing mental health needs in the district, including those of students, staff and families; along with a behavioral intervention program.
All board members except Vice President Shelly Ochodnicky voted for the program, which has about 2,500 lessons lasting 20 minutes each. The lessons are free to the district, minus the behavioral intervention part, which will cost OPS $3,450, per district information. Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said at the board’s Aug. 24 meeting the district will focus on 38 lessons and pick 30 that will be delivered to students on Wednesdays.
“You can’t just teach subjects; you’ve got to teach the kid,” board President Rick Mowen said. “You have to start somewhere and this is a unique program and is awesome.”
Ty Krauss, a trustee on the board, also declared his support for the program.
“How do you serve all students? We need tools to do that,” he said. “We need to invest in something that’s going to benefit our children. Counselors have an average of over 700 kids from what I’ve read. They can’t support that.”
Board Treasurer Sara Keyes was emotional discussing the program, sharing how the program could’ve helped her cope with difficult life circumstances outside the classroom. She shared stories of her older brother being electrocuted and her mother’s battle with cancer when she was a child. She said she had a teacher named Mrs. Woodbury that supported her through these difficult times.
“Mrs. Woodbury took a lot of time out of academics to bring me back to reality and just love me and let me vent, I guess you could say. All those things I just said are a lot for a kid to take on, and they don’t know how to deal with it. Without teachers, I don’t know what I would’ve done. I was falling apart and my mom was going through chemotherapy. I was cooking dinner for my siblings. I didn’t care about math and English. Had I had a little bit more support, I could’ve done way better,” she said.
Ochodnicky said she heard and shares the concerns of community members when it comes to mental health, but said she voted no on the motion because she wanted the district to take a different approach.
“My only thought is we took in a lot of ESSER fund dollars for loss of learning and mental health. I would’ve hoped we would’ve worked on different ideas,” she said. “Navigate 360 is a government-created curriculum with lots of ideas and choices, but I would’ve loved to have seen us get a little more creative with money we took in. I envisioned the district would work to create something unique for the needs of our students with the $8 million in ESSER fund dollars our district took in. Parents want the best we can give their children while in our care. I just felt we could have entertained better options.”
Navigate 360, which is used in over 20 districts in the state of Michigan, has lessons in what Tuttle called at the Aug. 24 board meeting “very positive topics.” The Argus-Press previously reported that some of these include self-awareness, relationship skills, conquering challenges with confidence, planning and organizing, cultural awareness and diversity, avoiding substance abuse and resolving conflicts.
Tuttle said that beyond addressing student behavior and mental health, the program also teaches students soft skills that they’ll need to be successful after high school.
“We are well aware that students need soft skills. (The program) teaches soft skills such as organization that all students can benefit from. Navigate 360 teaches great life skills that are so lost right now,” she said.
Per information provided by the district, the curriculum is divided into grade levels; students in ninth through 12th grade will have the same lessons, students in sixth through eighth grades will have the same lessons, along with students in third through fifth grades and students in kindergarten through second grades. Families will have mobile access to these lessons, per district information and previous Argus-Press reporting.
The Argus-Press also previously reported that the program has a behavioral intervention component and will be implemented by social workers, teachers and school staff for students in grades sixth through 12 that are struggling behaviorally or socially. Students that participate in this program after receiving discipline (such as a suspension) could see their discipline reduced by participating in the program, per Curriculum Director Steve Brooks.
