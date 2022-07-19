Adams to step down as SRCC president

OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Adams is leaving the organization Thursday to join Capital Area Michigan Works!
In a press release, the SRCC said Adams is moving to Lansing to allow for a better commute for him and his wife, who is a teacher at Pewamo-Westphalia schools. The couple has three children.
Adams became SRCC’s vice president in February 2021 after being hired away from Baker College, where he had worked for 15 years in various capacities.
After longtime Chamber head Jeff Deason retired, Greg Klapko was tapped as his replacement but left in July 2021 for another position. Adams served as acting president for six months before being named president.
Adams grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School in 2000. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science/public administration from Calvin University four years later, and an MBA from Baker in 2017.
“It has been an honor to serve as the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce president,” Adams said in a statement. “I have been privileged to connect with so many entrepreneurs, business leaders and community partners during my time with the organization. It has been inspiring to witness the business community’s resiliency, innovation and collaboration throughout the Shiawassee region. I want to thank the membership and the board of directors for the opportunity to lead such a special place. I wish the organization all the best moving forward.”
Besides being responsible for the day-to-day operations of the chamber and ensuring members see value in their investment, Adams has also overseen The Armory, which was purchased and renovated by the chamber. It opened in 2018.
“In his short tenure, John has worked diligently with Armory Manager Albert Martenis to get the armory to near-full capacity and keep the focus on fulfilling its mission. He has also helped steer the organization through the aftermath of the COVID pandemic,” said Char Hebekeuser, SRCC board chair. “We will miss him greatly.”
The chamber said in the press release its board will “work with staff to determine the best short-term leadership approach.”
