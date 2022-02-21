CORUNNA — Corunna High School’s class of 2022 valedictorian, Ashlee Napier, feels she’s gotten just about all she can out of her secondary education. She retains plenty of fond memories of homecoming dances, Friday nights and school assemblies gone by, but even so isn’t mourning the end of her tenure as a Cavalier.
“It’s been fun while it’s lasted, but I’m ready to move on. Very ready,” she says, laughing.
The immediate problem, however, is she hasn’t quite figured out where she’s moving on to. With a 4.125 GPA and a solid extracurricular track record, Napier is a commodity much in demand in admissions circles, but nobody has 100% sold her yet.
Western Michigan University came close. When Napier got accepted by the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor flagship campus, some of the wind came out of the Broncos’ sails, and now the two schools are neck-and-neck for the high-achieving 18-year-old.
The edge still probably belongs to WMU — the Broncos have that “first-love” glow about them — but Michigan has a lot of vocal backers playing up the institutional prestige factor.
“It’s really, like, 50-50 … maybe a little bit more towards Western,” Napier said. “But everyone I talk to is telling me to go to U of M.”
One of the factors weighting things a bit towards Western is its sideline/competitive dance team. Napier has been dancing for 14 years — first at Kim’s Dance Dynamics in Owosso and then Kathy’s Dance Studio in Durand — and has a friend in place on the Bronco squad who could vouch for her.
The opportunity to keep doing something that she loves — which she currently practices “every day of the week for multiple hours” — and which would grant her an “automatic group of friends” in a strange new environment, is a powerful argument in favor of Kalamazoo.
Wherever she winds up, she’ll be able to jump into major-related coursework pretty much straight away. A dual-enrollee at Lansing Community College who has taken four Advanced Placement classes to date, Napier projects she’ll hit campus with a solid 40 credits already under her belt.
Napier plans to pursue a degree in marketing, which she hopes will satisfy her creative and social itches — she says she enjoys “writing and interacting with people” — while still supporting her financially.
Of the classes she’s taking right now — which include composition, environmental science and Spanish at LCC, plus AP calculus and psychology at CHS — Napier said psychology is her favorite, even though she “wouldn’t want to do it as a career.”
Her teacher, Lisa Moss, waxes effervescent about Napier’s personal qualities.
“She’s absolutely a delightful young lady,” Moss says. “She’s super easy to work with, she’s hard working and fun at the same time. She cares about other people in class and how they’re doing — she’s just all-around wonderful.”
Regardless of where Napier ends up, Moss is sure she’ll emerge a conqueror.
“I could see her at either place. For a small-town girl, maybe Western is a better fit, but then again you’ve got the prestige with Michigan … I could see her totally excelling and doing great there as well.” Moss said, citing Napier’s driven nature.
Napier herself acknowledges that she’s goal-oriented. Once she realized last year that she had a shot at the valedictorian distinction, she knew she had to go for it. She says she’s “very excited and proud of myself for achieving my goal.”
One person she wanted to make sure thank for nudging her towards the finish line was her “all-time favorite teacher” Tim Brown, who taught her in fourth-grade and has been supportive ever since, providing advice on the admissions front and authoring a letter of recommendation.
In addition to dance, Napier also excels as a track and field athlete. She competes in the high jump and various sprint events, advancing to states last year.
An avid reader, who especially thrills to “mystery books and horror things,” Napier also enjoys spending time with her family (father George, mother Kim and sister Jorja,) her dogs Oreo, Missy Mae and Coco, and her cat Henry.
