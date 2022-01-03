Area school districts worked through tumultuous year

SHIAWASSEE AREA — Area public school districts experienced a partial return to normalcy this year as the bulk of students returned for in-person instruction.
But the ongoing coronavirus pandemic still leaves districts with tough decisions related to the health and safety of students and staff.
Masks were strongly recommended, but not required, for all students and staff throughout the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District to begin the 2021-22 school year as students returned to the classroom. Rising case numbers subsequently prompted a handful of districts — New Lothrop Area Public Schools, Corunna Public Schools, Perry Public Schools and Owosso Public Schools among them — to enact temporary mask mandates intended to curb further spread of the viral disease.
Owosso briefly transitioned students to remote learning Nov. 18-19, and opted to forgo instruction the week of Thanksgiving entirely amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Schools officials enacted a 10-day mask mandate Nov. 29 of the heels of the Thanksgiving holiday, with Curriculum Director Steve Brooks indicating the protocols have resulted in “a significant decline in overall COVID numbers” district-wide.
Acknowledging the success of the protocols, the district’s board of education voted 6-1 to extend the mandate through Jan. 24 while requiring weekly testing for all students participating in extracurricular activities during the same period.
The mandate has drawn a mixed reaction from community members. Some argue there’s no definitive science that proves masks reduce COVID-19 transmission, while others have expressed appreciation toward the district for taking student and staff health and safety into account.
“My goal is to keep these kids in school, whatever we can do, and this seems to be working,” Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said Dec. 14 after board members extended the mandate.
With 2021 coming to a close, here’s a look back at some of the memorable educational developments in the Shiawassee area:
Enrollment slowly stabilizes
The downward trend of public school enrollment in and around Shiawassee County — exacerbated by the pandemic — appears to be reversing course for most area districts, according to preliminary numbers released in October.
Owosso Public Schools and Durand Area Schools reported double-digit enrollment losses from fall 2020, while Morrice Area Schools and New Lothrop Area Public Schools reported enrollment losses of 10 or fewer students from the previous year.
Corunna Public Schools, Chesaning Union Schools, Laingsburg Community Schools, Perry Public Schools and Ovid-Elsie Area Schools, meanwhile, reported slight increases in enrollment.
October’s count figures mark a considerable shift from the fall 2020 count, when all 10 public school districts in The Argus-Press coverage area suffered substantial declines in enrollment, in part due to the onset of the pandemic. At the time, several area superintendents indicated the bulk of the enrollment losses were tied to families opting to homeschool their children as they awaited more clarity regarding the severity of the pandemic.
Perry Public Schools, which previously suffered a loss of 73 students between the spring and fall counts in 2020, reported the largest increase among area districts with 32 additional students from the spring, lifting overall enrollment to 989 students.
The fall count determines 90 percent of school funding, with the remaining 10 percent based on a spring count day in February. The 90-10 formula marks a return to how Michigan counted its students prior to the pandemic.
Bond measures pass
For a few moments Nov. 2, you could almost hear a pin drop inside the Perry Public Schools administration building.
Members of the district’s bond committee were gathered inside, awaiting election results from the city as the $9.85-million proposal held a mere 61-vote lead through Bennington, Woodhull and Perry townships.
The measure passed in the city of Perry, 280-171, widening the overall margin to 943-773 (55%) in favor of the bond, according to unofficial results released Tuesday.
The bond will fund the addition of heating and air conditioning for the gym and cafeteria at Perry Elementary School, full roof replacement at Perry middle and high schools, and instructional technology upgrades district-wide.
The bond also covers the addition of an FFA livestock barn at Perry High School, the purchase of a classroom piano and sound system for Perry Middle School’s music department, and lighting upgrades to the district’s football stadium and middle school auditorium, among other improvements.
The proposal does not increase the district’s millage rate, but extends the current debt levy by about 14 years, district officials said.
Corunna Public Schools voters, meanwhile, narrowly approved two bond proposals in May that will allow the district to move all of its kindergarten through third-grade students into one building while also upgrading athletic facilities.
Proposal one, featuring a six-classroom addition to Elsa Meyer Elementary in Corunna, passed 1,052-779. Proposal two, highlighted by the installation of synthetic athletic turf at Nick Annese Athletic Field, passed by a tighter margin, 951-871.
The projected property tax increase for both proposals combined is 0.3 mills; the owner of a home with a taxable value of $122,000 — the average home value throughout the district — will pay approximately $1.50 more per month, or $18 more per year, Superintendent John Fattal said.
The approved proposals combined add two years to the district’s current 20-year bond levy, approved by district voters in November 2015.
Owosso unveils bond upgrades
As the Owosso High School Madrigal singers began their rendition of Joan Szymko’s “It Takes a Village” inside the district’s new Performing Arts Center in November, it became clear what made Owosso’s 6-12 campus a reality.
“It takes a whole village to raise our children,” the students sang during the grand opening of the combined campus. “It takes a whole village to raise one child.”
Officials said Owosso’s “village” overcame three unsuccessful bids to finally pass a $45.5-million bond package to improve the district in November 2017. The fruits of the proposal were unveiled to the public Nov. 4.
The bond, approved by a margin of 58% to 42% in November 2017, covered the cost of the building construction and renovations to combine grades 6-12 at the high school campus, while maintaining separation between middle school and high school students.
The measure also included funding for an updated career and technical education space, a new gymnasium for middle school students and an auditorium capable of seating 1,000 people, which now resides at the front of the building off North Street.
In addition, approximately 5,200 square feet was added to each elementary building, officials said, to accommodate new cafeterias, new kitchens, as well as designated space for Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) programs.
Middle school students joined the combined 6-12 campus in August.
New leadership
Byron Area Schools and Morrice Area Schools entered 2021 under new leadership, as superintendents Tricia-Murphy Alderman and Mike Dewey announced their plans to step down.
Former Maple Valley Schools Superintendent Michelle Falcon was tapped to lead Morrice Area Schools moving forward. Falcon subsequently stepped down June 30, prompting the board to conduct its fourth superintendent search since 2016, and the second in less than a year.
After interviewing several candidates, the Morrice Area Schools Board of Education unanimously selected Rob Pouch as the district’s new superintendent in July, with him agreeing to a two-year contract.
Pouch, a former assistant principal and athletic director at Fremont Public Schools, and most recently middle school principal at Linden Community Schools, said his desire to become a superintendent stemmed, in part, from what he’s experienced with his four children.
The Byron Area Schools Board of Education hired Bob Cassiday to replace Murphy-Alderman to begin 2021, but less than 12 months into the job, Cassiday resigned.
Cassiday ultimately resigned in early December amid allegations of poor performance, citing his desire to “pursue other opportunities in education.” He was hired by Byron in December 2020 after a three-year stint at Springport Public Schools.
Cassiday was placed on non-disciplinary, paid administrative leave Nov. 15 while the board investigated allegations concerning “unsatisfactory performance,” according to a Dec. 3 letter signed by board members. There were no unprofessional conduct or abuse allegations, according to the letter.
Board members unanimously approved a contract with Jan Amsterburg for interim superintendent services Dec. 20, a measure intended to “buy time” while the district searches for a more permanent solution for its superintendency.
Vandemark declined to go into specifics when asked about the allegations surrounding Cassiday, saying only that “no staff member or student were mistreated,” and “we wish him the best, just things didn’t work out.”
School threats
Several area school districts received threats and some canceled classes in the days following a shooting at Oakland County’s Oxford High School Nov. 30.
A former Owosso High School student was charged with felony false report or threat of terrorism after allegedly threatening to “shoot up” the school Dec. 6, according to Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner.
Corunna Public Schools canceled classes in the district Dec. 6 because of an online threat made a day earlier.
Police did not believe the threat was credible, according to Superintendent John Fattal, but the district canceled classes anyway in an effort to be cautious in the wake of the Oxford shooting.
The threat against Corunna was the second in less than a week. The district placed buildings in secure mode for several hours Dec. 2, which included keeping students and staff in class rooms, requiring escorts in the halls, drawing shades and other steps.
Perry Public Schools also dealt with an unfounded social media threat Dec. 6. Upon further investigation, police and district officials deemed the threat “not credible.”
The threats came on the heels of a school shooting at Oxford High School. Fifteen-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley is accused of killing four students and injuring several others in the Nov. 30 shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.