OWOSSO — Owosso Public Schools recently honored its Teacher of the Year and Support Staff Member of the Year for the 2021-2022 school year: Mike Tolrud and Terry Carsten, respectively.
Superintendent Dr. Andrea Tuttle said while recognizing Tolrud and Carsten at the district’s April 11 board meeting that (Tolrud and Carsten) were selected as the winners out of “the most nominations we’ve ever had.”
Tuttle said at the meeting the district was in the works of planning a reception for the two, but nothing was finalized.
Mike Tolrud
Tolrud, who has taught band at Owosso Middle School for 24 years, was honored as Owosso’s Teacher of the Year.
Growing up in what he called a “Midwestern, rural setting,” Tolrud said he lookes to instill a strong work ethic into his students.
“I like to give the kids a balance of fun, but also expect them to work really hard at school and home. I expect a lot out of them, but I give credit where credit is due, and like to have fun as well,” Tolrud said.
Tolrud taught for six years in South Dakota and Nebraska before moving to Owosso, where he said he “fell in love” with teaching at the middle school level.
“They have great energy. It’s great to see them develop the way they do, and there’s massive changes with the kids from sixth to eighth grade,” Tolrud said.
Tolrud said the switch to remote learning during portions of the last two years due to COVID-19 was the “hardest thing he’s ever done” in his career, but the kids rose to the challenge.
“I have crazy respect (for the kids) that they were able to do what they did, because band is such a physical point with our younger kids and they were starting on computer screens. It shows a lot of moxy.”
Asked what he hoped students got out of his classes from the first day of sixth grade to the last day of eighth grade, Tolrud’s answer went beyond notes and rhythms.
“(I hope they have) a better understanding of self and who they are,” he said. “They still have a lot to figure out after eighth grade, but they’ve hopefully had a lot of opportunity to show themselves that they can accomplish things they thought they couldn’t and be ready for the next phase of high school.”
Terry Carsten
Carsten, who has worked for the district since 2005 and currently is a custodian at Bryant Elementary School, was honored as Owosso’s Support Staff Member of the Year.
“I honestly have a hard time with the recognition. I’m humbled by it,” Carsten said. “There’s so many people that work at Owosso. For me to be chosen, it’s a huge honor.”
When Carsten was asked who nominated her, she replied it was one of “her” teachers, Kathy Clapp. One of her teachers?
Carsten explained she calls the kids and teachers with whom she works alongside “her kids” and “her teachers.”
“If you could walk a day in my shoes and hang out with these kids, you’d love my job too. They are special and make you feel worthwhile, that what you do matters,” Carsten said.
Carsten, or “Ms. Terry” as her kids refer to her, said she likes to lighten the mood with jokes as icebreakers. Asked to give an example, she said she used this one as Easter approached: What did one Easter egg say to the other? The answer: Heard any good yokes lately?
“They (the kids) usually laugh at my jokes. Sometimes I get booed a bit, but it’s always lighthearted,” Carsten said.
Carsten said more than just being the joke-telling custodian, she helps her kids when they need it. She said a few days ago, when passing out tortillas at lunch, a student came crying to her after dropping a tray. Carsten said she had an older girl help the crying student go back through the line and get another tray.
“The kids know they can come to me if they need something; they’re not afraid of Ms. Terry.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.