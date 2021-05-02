OWOSSO — Crest Pontoon has once again donated a pontoon to Owosso High School.
The Classic LX 200SLC Pontoon with a 60-hp Mercury and a trailer will be raffled off with proceeds benefiting Owosso High School’s Career and Technical Education programs. There will be 500 tickets will be sold for $100 per ticket.
This is the fourth year that Crest Pontoon has made the contribution. Over the last three years, more than $66,000 was raised through the raffle. Funds were used to build Career and Technical Education programs and support Owosso students in the following ways:
n 14 students started a welding program at Baker College
n Supported the construction of an agricultural science greenhouse and garden
n Purchased John Deere tractor for agri-science and construction programs
n Purchased new woodworking equipment
n Purchased a trailer and equipment for construction trades
n Supported student trips to CTE focused national competitions and trade shows
Raffle tickets for the pontoon and trailer will be sold until June 14 or until all tickets are sold. To purchase a ticket, call (989) 729-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.