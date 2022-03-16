OWOSSO — The Owosso School Board met Monday evening for its regular March meeting and voted to accept $3,328,000 in ESSER funds for air conditioning and air quality improvement and new security doors for Emerson Elementary School.
The Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds allow local school districts to receive grants that have affected K-12 students over the last two years and the COVID-19 pandemic.
In March 2020, Congress set aside $13.2 billion of the $30.75 billion out of the CARES Act for the ESSER Fund. The ESSER funding then awards grants to state educational agencies to provide local school districts with the grant monies.
During discussion at Monday’s meeting regarding the funds, board member Shelly Ochodnicky expressed skepticism whether the district should accept the funds just because they’re available.
“The national debt is $30 trillion,” Ochodnicky said. “That’s $90,000 per person, that’s on our kids and grandkids. And we’re supposed to be fiscally responsible adults. Is it the right thing to do to ask our grandkids to pay it back?”
Superintendent Andrea Tuttle said the funds represent a rare opportunity to perform upgrades to the school without sinking funds or bonding.
Spence Brothers of Saginaw submitted the lowest bid to perform the installation of air conditioners and air filtration systems.
Approximately $700,000 of the ESSER funds will be used to install new security doors.
Also at Monday’s meeting:
n The board listened to a presentation by Paradise Dog Training regarding the potential purchase of emotional support and therapy dogs that will assist students. The board voted to move the discussion to April’s regular meeting.
n Bentley Bright Beginnings students showed off their ability to sound out letters to the board.
n Tuttle recognized Owosso wrestling coach Curran Jacobs and freshman wrestler Hannah Hart, who recently finished 8th at the state finals.
n The board voted to deem obsolete two vehicles that were part of the Owosso Schools service fleet.
n The board voted to approve funding for the Owosso High School Choir trip.
