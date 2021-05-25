OWOSSO — The Durand Memorial and Owosso branches of the Shiawassee District Library will be closed Saturday through Monday for Memorial Day.
Both branches will resume regular hours June 1.
In addition, summer hours will begin in Owosso June 5. For the remainder of the summer, library hours in Owosso will be 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The library is closed on Sundays. Summer hours end on Labor Day weekend.
