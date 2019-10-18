CHESANING — In a message distributed this morning, Chesaning school officials said “potentially threatening language” on a restroom wall was not a credible threat and school will be in session today.
In the today’s message, Superintendent Mike McGough said the potential threat was discovered “late Thursday” and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office was contacted.
The person who wrote the message was found and interviewed and there was “no credible or viable” threat.
McGough did not say whether the individual was a student nor what action was taken.
Today’s statement said school will be in session and all homecoming activities will continue as planned.
