ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie senior Mary Sopocy enjoys working with numbers because she likes to “work hard on a problem and get the right answer.”
It seems to be working out well for her so far: She has a 4.13 GPA.
Sopocy is undecided on where she wants to attend college, but she is looking at Michigan State University to pursue either marketing or packaging.
Ovid-Elsie teachers Brandon Belill and Brian Topping are Sopocy’s favorites, partly because of their work when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and threw schedules and plans into chaos.
“I had Mr. Topping as my teacher for chemistry sophomore year and again this year in (computer application and design),” she explained. “Mr. Topping is a phenomenal teacher who is very understanding, has a great sense of humor, and takes time to talk to his students and get to know them. Throughout high school, Mr. Topping has also been the class of 2021 adviser and being a class officer, I have worked closely with him to plan events for our class.
“Mr. Belill was my Advanced Placement U.S. history teacher and goes above and beyond as a teacher. Not only is Mr. Belill supportive, easy to talk to, is great at making lessons understandable, and sarcastic, but he is willing to put in extra time to help his students be the best they can be,” she said.
Topping said what makes Sopocy a great student is approaching problems “even if they aren’t in her comfort zone.”
“Mary is a fantastic student,” Topping said via email. “She is kind to everyone and will gladly assist anyone in need of help. I have had Mary in multiple classes as well as her being a class officer to the Senior Class that I advise and she is a great role model for our school.”
“Mary is an amazingly gracious and kind-hearted student, and has a work ethic that will take her far in life,” Belill added. “She’s the type of student that you don’t forget for all of the right reasons, and still to this day stops by to say hi and asks how things are going.”
Sopocy’s extracurricular activities include being chapter president of the National Honor Society, chapter secretary for the National Art Honor Society, 2021 class historian, Youth Engaged Lodge Leaders president, Busy Green Clovers 4-H club vice president, and also voluteers at St. Cyril Catholic Church as an altar server and a pre-school teacher.
Sopocy’s hobbies include photography, painting and making jewelry. Her favorite types of books and movies or TV are historical fiction, such as “Downton Abbey,” “Poldark,” “Titanic” or “Saving Private Ryan,” along with “Harry Potter.”
Her parents are Steve and Theresa Sopocy; she has three sisters — Sarah, Christy — and twin Emily.
“I am very appreciative and would like to especially thank Mrs. Ehman for nominating me,” Sopocy said. “I would also like to say thank you to my parents for being supportive and for being great role models as well as my sisters for always being there for me and for being my best friends.”
