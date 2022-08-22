OHS class of 1970 holds 50th reunion

OWOSSO — Members of the Owosso High School graduating class of 1970 celebrated their 50th reunion this past weekend with a variety of special events, but they waited two years due to COVID-related issues.
Originally planned for August 2020, organizers canceled that reception and tried to schedule the following year, but safety concerns among their classmates forced all festivities to this year.
Sixty-six classmates from eight states and two foreign countries met Friday for an informal round of bowling and libations at Riverbend Bowling Alley in Corunna. During the day, 24 ladies of the class of 1970 met for a luncheon at Wrought Iron Grill.
Saturday, a number of them visited their alma mater for a guided tour of Owosso High School and the new Performing Arts Center. The alums gathered Saturday night at the Comstock Inn for a more formal welcome, dinner and dancing.
Special guests included Mr. and Mrs Jerry Alliton and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Chafee, who each had significant coaching, teaching and guidance roles for the class of 1970. Classmates who traveled the furthest arrived from Washington, Texas and California. Two of their foreign exchange students visited Owosso from Germany and Uruguay, Dr. Wilke Behrends and Eduardo Alvarez, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.