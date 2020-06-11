Chesaning FFA receives 10K grant for facility upgrades

CHESANING — Chesaning Union High School’s FFA program recently was chosen as one of 10 community organizations to share in $99,000 in grant funding awarded by Hemlock Semiconductor Operations (HSC).
Chesaning’s FFA program received approximately $10,000 from HSC in May as part of the company’s Community and Regional Empowerment (CARE) Fund grant program. The initiative aims to support local businesses and organizations throughout Saginaw, Bay and Midland counties in their effort to make a positive impact in their respective communities.
The grant dollars will assist Chesaning in its ongoing effort to build and furnish new agriscience facilities, including a 40-by-80-foot pole barn and a new greenhouse.
“It’s absolutely incredible the amount of support that we’ve gotten,” FFA advisor Liz Tomac said. “It’s great to see so many different individuals and organizations throughout the county, community and surrounding areas supporting us and realizing the work that we’re trying to accomplish and buying into our goals … It’s actually quite humbling. When we mentioned this (in 2017), I never envisioned that we would be raising thousands of dollars and that this would become a reality someday.”
Tomac said the latest $10,000 donation by HSC adds to a long list of individuals and organizations that have contributed funds to Chesaning’s FFA program in recent years, as the organization set out in 2017 to build new, state-of-the-art facilities.
Thus far, approximately $200,000 has been raised toward the new agriscience infrastructure, according to Tomac.
The pole barn was erected roughly a year and a half ago, Tomac said, as students used the space for the first time to raise broiler chickens in the fall of 2019. The new space can also accommodate a variety of other animals, including pigs, sheep and dairy calves.
A variety of interior improvements, including finishing the interior walls, adding more insulation and outfitting the space with utilities, have yet to be completed, and will be financed via HSC’s grant, Tomac continued.
A new greenhouse adjacent to the pole barn is also in the works, according to Tomac, though that portion of the project is further down on the priority list, since the district has an existing greenhouse — though outdated — on the high school property.
“This building project has really been a grassroots effort,” Tomac said. “The school district kicked in a little bit of money to get us started, but a lot of the money has come from in-kind donations, volunteer work and some individual contributions, along with corporate grants as well.
“We are about 50 percent there in terms of funding,” Tomac continued, noting the ultimate goal is to outfit both the pole barn and new greenhouse with the latest agriscience technology, including cameras to observe animals remotely in real time. “We’re really looking for this to be state-of-the art, top of the line, something that will sustain itself for years, even beyond my tenure. We want to do it right.”
Tomac said the upgrades will help students gain a better understanding of today’s agriculture industry.
“Agriculture is one of our top industries in the state and there are so many career opportunities for our students,” Tomac said. “Some of those career opportunities are pretty technical and the students don’t necessarily see that when they see a run-down barn or a dilapidated greenhouse, so we’re trying to show them what opportunities truly are out there and that agriculture is not a dirty, low wage career field.”
Chesaning’s FFA program includes students in seventh through 12th grade, with approximately 120 students on the organization’s active roster.
The organization is continuing to accept donations, according to Tomac, as facility upgrades will forge ahead as funding becomes available. To donate, mail a check to Chesaning Union High School, 850 N. 4th St., with Chesaning FFA in the subject line.
