Laingsburg BOE sets 2020-21 meeting schedule
The Argus-Press
LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education has announced its regular meeting dates for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Meetings are open to the public and will primarily be held at 7 p.m. inside Laingsburg High School’s large group room, 8008 Woodbury Road, unless otherwise noted.
The board of education will meet at 7 p.m. on the following dates to conduct business: July 15 (moved to middle school media center, 112 S. High St.); Aug. 19; Sept. 16; Oct. 21; Nov. 18 (moved to middle school media center, 112 S. High St.); Dec. 16; Jan. 20, 2021; Feb. 17, 2021; March 17, 2021; April 21, 2021; May 19, 2021 and June 16, 2021.
