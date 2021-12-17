LAINGSBURG — The Laingsburg Community Schools Board of Education this week announced two 2021 inductees to the Wall of Fame: Stanley C. Morrill and Robert E. Titus Sr.
Both Morrill and Titus gave years of service to the district and community, officials said. A review committee came to a unanimous decision to induct both. The board gave its final approval in October.
An induction ceremony and open house are being planned for spring.
Nominations for the Wall of Fame are reviewed by a community committee. The committee reviews a packet of information that includes letters of recommendation, news articles, awards and other community involvement.
Nominations were received in 2020, but were not reviewed because of COVID-19. In 2021, the committee was assembled, nominations reviewed, and both nominees were moved forward for board approval.
