CORUNNA — A Spring Sales Event on all books is running from April 26 through May 14 at the Corunna library’s used bookstore.
Customers will receive a “huge bargain” on all hardcover and paperback books, a press release states. The Friends of the Corunna Library is offering a deal to purchase any book and get another one free. Purchase a bag of books and get another bag of them free.
Romance, poetry, art, history, cookbooks, science, sports, religious and garden books are found throughout the used bookstore. The Children’s Reading Room is filled with boxes of picture books, easy readers, all the way up to young adult. The library also has a section for vintage books and American Indians.
The bookstore is open during regular Corunna library hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday) and is located at 210 E. Corunna Avenue.
All books are purchased by donation. Donations help fund the library’s programs.
