CHESANING — Senior Joshua Sicard’s “dream job” is to work as a software engineer at Google, and he plans to pursue that career as he will be attending the University of Michigan to study computer science.
To ask his favorite teacher Angela Jacobs, whom Sicard has had for numerous mathematics classes, there isn’t any doubt he will accomplish his lofty goal.
“Josh is an excellent student that goes above and beyond in the classroom to master the material,” Jacobs said. “I have had the pleasure of teaching him Algebra 2, Trigonometry, Pre-Calculus, and AP Calculus, all of which he excelled at. Not only is he an exceptional student, he is a role model for those around him. I know he will do great things in his future and I wish him all the best.”
“I’m very dedicated and work hard to achieve my goals,” Sicard said. With a 4.09 GPA, that’s evident — especially with all his extracurricular activities. Those include bowling team for all four years of high school, tennis team as a freshman, robotics as a senior and National Honor Society for his last two years. He has also worked at Frank’s Supermarket in Chesaning for two years.
Sicard’s favorite book? “The Arc of a Scythe series by Neal Shusterman, because I love the futuristic aspect and I love how Neal Shusterman adds lots of suspense and action to the books.”
His favorite movies are the Star Wars franchise, and his favorite video game is Minecraft because Sicard “loves playing it with his friends and it can be relaxing.” He is also a big fan of the TV show “Survivor.”
“I love watching sports in general but I am absolutely obsessed with Formula 1,” Sicard said. “My hobbies include working on cars and motorcycles, going to the gym, playing disc golf in the summer, going to see movies with friends, and playing video games.”
Sicard’s favorite memories of his time at Chesaning are simply hanging out with friends and the bowling team making the state tournament this year.
“My favorite thing about Chesaning schools is the student body because everyone is always there for you and everyone likes to help each other and we always have the biggest and best student section at sporting events,” Sicard said.
His parents are Micheal and Renee Sicard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.