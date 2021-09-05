Graduate: University of Michigan

Angela Miller recently earned her master’s degree in global health management and policy from the University of Michigan.
Miller has accepted a global program management fellowship with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Public Health Institute (PHI). She will be stationed in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, with the CDC Center for Global Health working on HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria policy, communication, evaluation and strategic planning.
Miller is a 2013 graduate of Owosso High School. She is the daughter of Joanne and the late Gary Miller of Owosso.
