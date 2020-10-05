OWOSSO — It might be quicker to list the clubs or activities Owosso senior Elizabeth Tolrud isn’t involved with.
Tolrud, who carries a 4.426 GPA, isn’t taking part in athletics this year — although she has previously. Instead, she’s focusing on being president of the Shiawassee Youth Advisory Council, president of the Model United Nations, senior vice president for student government, vice president of Key Club, treasurer for National Honor Society, a member of the Action volunteer group, Business Professionals of America and band.
“I really like being part of different communities,” she said. “At Owosso High School, there are so many opportunities to try different things, to explore something new.
“You never know where you will find the passion of your life,” she said. “I enjoy helping build my community through service, academics.”
Tolrud’s exploration of different activities is beginning to steer her toward pursuing a career related to the environment.
As part of the Action group, she took part in a volunteer education program at DeVries Nature Conservancy working with elementary children.
“I love being outside and working with kids,” she said. “It was really fun.”
She said she has attended summer programs in previous years in places such as Canada that also stoked her love of the outdoors.
She is taking Advanced Placement environmental science this year and noted she loves math and science.
“I have an eye on a career in the environmental field,” she said. “I took a summer course online in urban planning and I might pursue something in planning or consulting.”
In addition to environmental science, Tolrud is taking AP chemistry and psychology, as well as honors physics, calculus and band. She plays flute with the band and has been studying since about fifth grade. She also has played the piano since about third grade, but no longer takes lessons.
“I have online classes ... I go to school for some meetings and band,” she said. “It’s a little of both (in person and online) so that’s nice.”
“OHS has such amazing teachers,” she said. “They are all so incredibly welcoming. I’m always asking random, off-the-wall questions. This year has been different, but they’ve all been really great. They’re always encouraging.”
Teacher Jeff Barter had Tolrud as a student in 2019-20, and recognized her work ethic.
“Elizabeth is a student who makes deep and meaningful connections between her academic work, her work in the community and her personal convictions,” he said via email. “She will change the world very much for the better.
“The work she completes for school is meticulous and inspired, and when she speaks about the problems the world faces, she turns her knowledge and enthusiasm into a course for action. Those of us who have experienced this in the classroom are motivated by it. I really look forward to seeing Elizabeth’s vision and leadership at work in the world beyond OHS. She is deserving of every accolade she receives, and we are lucky to have her at Owosso High School,” Barter said.
OHS science teacher Alan Dorman also spoke glowingly about Tolrud, whom he previously had as a student.
“In her time at OHS Elizabeth has made the most of every moment. Her natural intelligence, inexhaustible curiosity and unparalleled work ethic have led to her success.,” he said via email. “Elizabeth doesn’t show up to Owosso High School hoping to earn A’s; she is here to learn. Over our years together her biggest struggle has been picking a pathway. She loves it all; from the search for the fundamental building block of matter to the complexity of community interactions in an ecosystem and everything in between.”
Tolrud said she is currently working through college applications. She is applying to the University of Michigan, but also is looking at several other schools.
