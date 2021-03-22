It’s time to review the latest All-America Selections winners to find new plant introductions worthy of inclusion in your garden.
The AAS program has been in place for more than 85 years, with the first awards announced in 1933. Plant breeders submit seed or cuttings of their newest vegetable and flower varieties for a rigorous trialing and evaluation process, designed to determine the best, truly improved varieties for home gardens across the United States.
Those that consistently exhibit superior qualities in trial gardens across North America are announced by AAS as national winners and introduced to growers and gardeners through the media. Plants that do well in some, but not all, trials may be given a regional award so that gardeners in those areas can benefit from the results of the testing.
This year there are just two national AAS winners.
The vegetable winner for 2021 is Goldilocks, a bright-orange acorn squash.
Plants are bushy and compact, growing about 30 inches tall and spreading about 4 to 5 feet. Though this is relatively small growing for a winter squash, if your garden space is more limited you can grow Goldilocks in a large container. You may also train the vines to climb on a sturdy support such as a hog or cattle panel or substantial trellis.
Each plant produces 10 or more fruits, and you’ll be able to harvest your first squash 70 days from setting out transplants, or 85 days if you plant seed directly in the garden. Plants continue to flower and fruit for continuous harvest until a hard frost, and are resistant to powdery mildew diseases that often affect the foliage of squash and pumpkin plants.
The bright-orange mature squash is easy to spot among the leaves, and is an ideal size for a meal; about 4 inches in diameter and weighing about a pound. The fruit is symmetrical and attractive, perfect for fall decoration until you’re ready to enjoy it for dinner. Bake to bring out its rich, nutty flavor and excellent texture.
The flower winner for 2021 is Zinnia Profusion red/yellow bicolor. The Profusion series has an impressive track record of six previous AAS winners since 1999, and red/yellow bicolor has also been awarded a Fleuroselect Gold Medal for its performance in Europe.
Flowers start a stunning bright yellow with a red ring at the center. But the show really begins as the blooms age, shifting to shades of apricot, salmon and dusty rose. Plants continuously produce flowers, creating a beautiful multicolor effect.
Those new blooms appear above the old ones, so there is no need to tidy the plants by trimming the faded flowers when they finally finish. Plant in full to partial sun (at least six hours) about fifteen inches apart. Grows 8 to 14 inches tall.
There are several regional winners for 2021, and three excelled in our Great Lakes region.
Celosia Kelos Candela Pink blooms nonstop with slender stalks of pink flowers 25 to 30 inches tall. Grow in full sun in the garden or mixed container. The are deer resistant.
Pot-a-peno pepper brings tasty jalapeno peppers to even the smallest garden, on petite plants perfect for hanging baskets or a window box. Peppers ripen spicy green in 45 to 50 days and sweet-spicy red in 60 to 65 days. Expect 30 to 50, 3- to 4-inch peppers per plant.
And finally, Creme Brulee is the first-ever shallot to win an AAS award. Plants form delicious, savory, slender 4- to 5-inch pink bulbs in just under 100 days from transplant, perfect for a fall harvest. Plant them 2 inches apart in full sun.
For more details on all the AAS winners, visit all-americaselections.org, and keep these outstanding varieties in mind as you plan your garden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.