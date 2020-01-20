SHIAWASSEE TWP. — The Shiawassee Conservation District is hosting a beekeeping workshop aimed at beginning beekeepers and those who are considering beekeeping.
Featured speakers Dave Anthony, owner of Anthony Bee Farms, and Leo Stevens, owner of S&L Honey Farm, have more than 60 years combined beekeeping experience.
Topics they will cover include bee biology and behavior, apiary equipment, types of bees and honey, colony management, and honey production using common kitchen utensils.
Conservation District technicians will discuss pollinator habitat, conservation farm bill programs and the Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program (MAEAP). Participants will have the opportunity to earn a MAEAP Phase 1 credit.
The Backyard Beekeeping workshop is from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the Shiawassee County Fairground Community Center, 2900 E. Hibbard Road. The cost is $5 and is payable at the door.
Call the Shiawassee Conservation District at (989) 723-8263, ext. 3, by Feb. 3 to RSVP.
