CORUNNA — The November Owosso Garden Club meeting is a hands-on, make-and-take, holiday table centerpiece workshop, presented by the staff from Peacock Road Farm.
Materials will be provided. The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 111 S Shiawassee St. RSVP to Connie Roberts at (989) 743-4256.
The club is paying part of the fee for members taking part in the event.
The public is welcome to participate. The cost is $25 for non-members and $15 for members.
