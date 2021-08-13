Dog rally-o participants included members of Doggie Diggers (DD), Happy Tails (HT) and Clever Dogs (CD).

Cloverbuds

Alora Miller from DD with her Havenese

Gavin Cohoon from DD with his shepherd mix

Alaina Dunavan from DD with her cocker spaniel

Novice A Rally

First place: Dustin Cohoon from DD with his German shepherd mix

Second place: Joseph Edington from CD with his border collie mix

Third place: Jordan Sandlin from CD with her Shih Tzu

Novice B Rally Age 2004-07

First place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD

Second place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD

Third place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD

Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD

Fifth place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD

Sixth place: Devan Leader with his mix from CD

Seventh place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD

Novice B Rally ages 2008-12

First place: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise from DD

Second place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD

Third place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD

Fourth place: Kenzie Blankenship with her border collie from DD

Fifth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD

Sixth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD

Novice and Intermediate Grand Champion: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog with 95 points

Reserve Champion: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise with 94 points

Intermediate Rally

First place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD

Grand Champion: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD

Advanced B Rally

First place: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD

Second place: Veronica Gross with her golden/Lab mix from DD

Advanced Division

Grand Champion: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD

Reserve Champion: Veronica Gross with her golden/Lab mix from DD

Novice Team

First place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog, Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD, Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD, Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise from DD

Second place: Sage Cole from DD with her terrier mix, Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD, Kenzie Blankenship with her border collie from DD, Kayle Berry with her Shih Tzu mix from DD

Excellent Master Team

First place: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD, Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD, Veronica Gross with golden/ Lab mix from DD, Elizabeth Vriebel with her cock-a-poo from DD

Excellent B

First place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD

Masters

First place: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD

Excellent and masters Grand Champion: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD

Reserve champion: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD

