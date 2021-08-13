Dog rally-o participants included members of Doggie Diggers (DD), Happy Tails (HT) and Clever Dogs (CD).
Cloverbuds
Alora Miller from DD with her Havenese
Gavin Cohoon from DD with his shepherd mix
Alaina Dunavan from DD with her cocker spaniel
Novice A Rally
First place: Dustin Cohoon from DD with his German shepherd mix
Second place: Joseph Edington from CD with his border collie mix
Third place: Jordan Sandlin from CD with her Shih Tzu
Novice B Rally Age 2004-07
First place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD
Second place: Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD
Third place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD
Fourth place: Kyler Leader with his German shepherd from CD
Fifth place: Allen Cole with his mix from DD
Sixth place: Devan Leader with his mix from CD
Seventh place: Kalea Berry with her shih tzu mix from DD
Novice B Rally ages 2008-12
First place: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise from DD
Second place: Brynn Pangborn with her English sheepdog from DD
Third place: Sage Cole with her terrier mix from DD
Fourth place: Kenzie Blankenship with her border collie from DD
Fifth place: Arthur Cole with his pug from DD
Sixth place: Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD
Novice and Intermediate Grand Champion: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog with 95 points
Reserve Champion: Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise with 94 points
Intermediate Rally
First place: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD
Grand Champion: Malachi Sims with his yellow Lab from DD
Advanced B Rally
First place: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD
Second place: Veronica Gross with her golden/Lab mix from DD
Advanced Division
Grand Champion: Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD
Reserve Champion: Veronica Gross with her golden/Lab mix from DD
Novice Team
First place: Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog, Leona Gross with her Portuguese water dog from DD, Jordyn Pangborn with her Lab mix from DD, Brynn Pangborn with her bichon frise from DD
Second place: Sage Cole from DD with her terrier mix, Asia Blankenship with her American bulldog from DD, Kenzie Blankenship with her border collie from DD, Kayle Berry with her Shih Tzu mix from DD
Excellent Master Team
First place: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD, Clara Gross with her golden retriever from DD, Veronica Gross with golden/ Lab mix from DD, Elizabeth Vriebel with her cock-a-poo from DD
Excellent B
First place: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD
Masters
First place: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD
Excellent and masters Grand Champion: Cecilia Gross with her bichon frise from DD
Reserve champion: Elizabeth Vreibel with her cock-a-poo from DD
